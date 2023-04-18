Long Covid Hurts Business

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, who suffers from long COVID, has introduced a bill which would disseminate information about long COVID to employers. He is shown here during a congressional hearing in March 2020.

 Screen shot

Three years after the start of the pandemic, millions of working age people still suffer from long COVID-19 and some lawmakers and advocates, including people with long COVID, say not enough is being done to protect their well-being and ensure they can continue to be employed.

Proposed federal legislation, better workplace accommodations, and more federal funding could make a difference, advocates say. The mitigation of COVID spread would also serve to prevent more people from getting long COVID or worsening the health of those who already experience it.

