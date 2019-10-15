The community is invited to attend the Youth Rising Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Youth Rising Drop-In Center at 729 Main St., according to a news release. Included will be light refreshments, games, raffle prizes and youth activities highlighting the center's clubs and services. Youth Rising will also host a fundraising event Nov. 14, in support of its services for local young people.
All students ages 11 to 18 interested in finding out more about after-school activities available at the Drop-In Center are invited to attend the Youth Rising Open House. This event will also introduce the center's new manager, Maggie McGonigle, and Hallie Winchell, Youth Rising development coordinator.
“We had such a great turnout during our first open house last year after we moved to the new Drop-In Center location. We are hopeful that people will show up to see our progress and have some fun engaging with youth that access our services. This will also be a great opportunity to meet our passionate and our amazing staff members recently added to the team,” said Tasha Meyer, Youth Rising executive director.
Youth Rising is also recruiting volunteers to partner with youth, teach music, dance, art, crafts, hobbies and life-skills classes, encourage youth advocacy activities, or provide free tutoring. Any young adults, college students, or community members interested in volunteering are encouraged to attend the open house or come by the Drop-In Center from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The center's November fundraiser will be in partnership with the Linkville Players. A special fundraising performance of “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Linkville Playhouse, at 201 Main St. Youth Rising volunteers and staff will host a special intermission event with free food and beverages, with a raffle prize drawing for all ticket holders.
Admission to the fundraiser will be $15 per person with 100% of the sales supporting Youth Rising services and youth activities. Tickets will be available at www.youthrising.com or may be purchased at the Drop-In Center from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Oct. 28. Any remaining tickets will be available at the Linkville Playhouse ticket window from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 14.