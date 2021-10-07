Jonathan Andrew Marks, 25, was arrested Wednesday after a Klamath Falls Police Department investigation found he engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with a 12-year-old child in an attempt to lure him into sexual conduct. Marks also offered and agreed to pay for sex on multiple occasions with a different individual.
A local youth mentor once employed in Klamath Falls was arrested Wednesday after an investigation found he engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with a 12-year-old child and attempted to lure him into sexual conduct.
Jonathan Andrew Marks, 25, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 6 after an investigation by the Klamath Falls Police Department found Marks "used a verbal description and narrative account of sexual conduct for the purpose of inducing the minor to engage in sexual conduct," KFPD said in a release Thursday.
KFPD found Marks used Facebook Messenger to engage in a sexually explicit conversation with the young child on July 14, 2021. The investigation also found Marks offered and agreed to pay for sex on multiple occasions with a different individual who is not believed to be a minor.
At the time of his arrest Marks was not working as a youth mentor, but had been fired for "inappropriate and concerning behavior," the KFPD investigation found.
Marks is currently lodged at the Klamath County Jail, and is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.