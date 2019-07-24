A “one of a kind” livestock show will happen during the upcoming Klamath County Fair. While next week will be busy with the fair, and many local kids participating in showing their 4-H and FFA projects, the focus of the Alternative Stock Show Classic (ASSOC) will be on a different type of “showman.”
Kids and adults with intellectual disabilities (and or EIPs) from all around Klamath County will gather at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 to participate in a special showmanship livestock show. They are assisted by local FFA and 4-H students, who will assist the special showman on how to clean, groom, and practice show maneuvers with their choice of pigs, goats or sheep.
After the show preparation, the contestants and their 4-H/FFA assistants will lead their animals into the show arena for the judging. During this process, showmen discover new strengths, abilities, and skills they may not have known they had. This show gives hands-on opportunity for both the showman and the 4-H/FFA assistants, to work together with livestock.
The Alternative Stock Show Classic started in 2016 and is modeled after a concept from an FFA student in the Midwest. Within a matter of days, Klamath County 4-H, Oregon State University, Klamath County Fair, and Shearer Images partnered with the Audrey Lee Rice “You Can Do It!” award to make the show a reality. The show was such a success it has now become an annual event at the Klamath County Fair.
“Animals have an amazing effect on people and especially people with disabilities. We take these showmen that have probably never been around livestock, let alone the agriculture industry, and bring them together to promote agriculture,” said ASSOC coordinator, Chelsea Shearer. “Going back to the roots of agricultural education is what it’s about; the FFA/4-H kids are the Basin’s future, not only does this show give back to the community, it builds professionalism with the students.”
If you or anyone you know may be interested in participating in this year’s show, contact the Klamath County 4-H office at 541-883-7131. While the entry deadline is July 31, no one will be turned away.
During the fair, from Thursday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 4, entry forms will be available at the 4-H office inside the Stillwell Buillding. Showmen will meet at the Fairgrounds office at 3 p.m., and entry to the fair for showmen is free thanks to the Klamath County Fairgrounds.