100 years: It's been time well spent

One hundred years is a long time, but for Jim (James F.) Stilwell, it’s been time well spent.
Stilwell, who turns 100 on Thursday, regrets that he won’t be spending the day in Klamath Falls, the city that’s been his primary home since 1931. Instead he’ll be with his wife, Katherine, his daughter Teri Anne Smith, and other family members at his winter season home on Balboa Island in Southern California.
“I can truthfully say it’s just another day as far as I’m concerned,” he said during a telephone interview of reaching the century landmark. But, as he added with a proud laugh, “It’s still remarkable that I’m able to walk and carry on a conversation.”
Stilwell’s nearly 100 years have been remarkable. His life is the stuff of a Faulkner novel, from his early growing up years in a poor family in Texas, moving with his parents Fred and Ica Mae and seven brothers and sisters to blizzardy Klamath Falls as an 11-year-old in 1931, and the years of twists and turns that have followed.
“I was a poor kid but I had remarkable parents,” Stilwell tells matter-of-factly of his growing-up years. “They had so little.”
Work and baloney
He tells of working odd jobs to earn money – “I always had to work” – and reminisces about meeting, being befriended and gaining the confidence of people from all walks of life. Stilwell remembers jobs like loading hay at a Poe Valley ranch, earning $1 for two hours of work, with a baloney sandwich as a bonus. And recounts other jobs – hawking newspapers, driving dump trucks – that led to other jobs, including working as an accountant, a job that gave unexpected insights, explaining, “If you really want to know people, do their tax work.”
Other jobs, jobs that led to contacts with a broad spectrum of people, from men and women striving and struggling to earn a living to powerful legislators like Oregon Senator Wayne Morse, known as “The Tiger of the Senate”; Oregon Representative Al Ullman, who chaired the influential House Ways and Means Committee; and Glenn Jackson, who chaired the Oregon State Highway Commission, who is regarded by Stilwell as being “the most powerful political figure in Oregon,” and who called Stilwell “Johnny Boy.”
Stilwell says he was inspired by people like Pat Ivory ”who told me I had professional possibilities,” and by the trust given to him by others like Frank Bogatay and friendships and business dealings with an honor roll of influential Klamath Basin “movers and shakers,” including Bill Meade, Frank Jenkins, N.D. Drew, Buck Williams, Bob Veatch and others.
“I’ve always associated with older people and they’ve taken an interest in me,” Stilwell tells. “Any they’ve always taken an interest in me.”
‘Unthinkable’ project
Life changed gears in 1961, when Greer Drew, who owned a downtown clothing store, asked Stilwell to lead a campaign to build a new, updated hospital. It’s estimated cost was more than $2.9 million. An “unthinkable” $725,000 was needed from the community with the remaining money earmarked from a $900,000 mortgage and federal Hill-Burton funds. If $2.9 million seems modest, because of inflation it’s estimated that 1961 figure would currently translate to upwards of $25 million.
Stilwell was uncertain about taking the leadership role until a friend told him raising $725,000 was impossible. Challenged, he accepted the challenge. As always, he credits ordinary people, including “women who brought their $7 donations,” the 800-plus volunteers and “local giants” like Dick Henzel, Mike Balsiger and Andy Collier with making the drive successful. When the money-raising effort ended 15 months later, more than $1.3 million had been raised.
“It was the people who built this hospital,” Stilwell tells with obvious pride. “It (the hospital) was their gift for the people to come. It’s the people’s hospital.”
‘Pioneering spirit’
His greatest point of pride is also his greatest frustration. While praising what the hospital has accomplished and its ever-expanding offering of services, he believes its names have never credited what he calls its “pioneering spirit.” Initially given the “temporary” of Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital, it was renamed the Merle West Medical Center in 1979 and, in 2007, renamed again as the Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Stilwell believes the hospital should be named the Pioneer-West Medical Center, one he believes recognizes Merle West, who gave the hospital $1 million through a trust fund, and, even more, “the pride of the people and their pioneering spirit.”
Despite his lingering frustrations, Stilwell remains an avid community booster.
“I have been a visionary for my town. Everything I’ve done for the town has been for tomorrow. I’m darn proud of our town.”
The hospital is his pride and joy, but Stilwell, often working behind the scenes, parlayed his success realtor and investor who specialized on commercial and industrial properties into shaping the city. He helped form a Babe Ruth baseball league, was key in creating the Shasta Plaza Shopping Center and has assisted in creating downtown.
“I don’t think there’s very much on Main Street that at some time I wasn’t involved in,” he says. “There isn’t much in this town I didn’t have something to do with.”
Disappointments, successes
His involvements include the disappointment of seeing the Pelican Theater torn down and the aborted purchase of the former Johns-Manville plant. Winnebago, which makes quality trailers, had planned to buy the building on Highway 97 and create more than a thousand jobs. Successes included reopening the Esquire Theater as the Ross Ragland Theater (“I was the first contributor,” he proudly declares), brokering the development of the Shasta Plaza Shopping Center (now the Klamath Mall), and helping create many downtown, South Sixth Street and Washburn Way businesses.
Stilwell is proud that he’s long been characterized by his well-tailored appearance, and even more prideful that contemporaries learned to respect him. Then as now, his personal credo is, “Attack with a tenacity of purpose.”
He believes developed his tenaciousness, work ethic and sense of business from his blue-collar family. Because his father was a mechanic who moved the family from state to state, Stilwell attended eight to 10 schools by the time he was in the fourth grade until his mother decided, “This is where we lay down roots.”
Those roots include school years at Riverside Elementary and Klamath Union High, where he graduated in 1938. His education at Armstrong College in Berkeley, Calif., ended when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy following the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He was stationed from 1942 to 1945 in Navy Intelligence in Southern California.
Accounting, real estate
He worked in accounting with Southwell & Stilwell after returning to Klamath Falls. In 1957, he launched his real estate business, James F. Stilwell & Co., as a broker and private investor. His 519 Main St. office was his working home until he retired in 2000.
Those years were shared with his first wife, his high school sweetheart Winifred Southwell. The couple had two children, Mike and Teri. After Winifred’s death in 1984, he married Katherine, a long-time family friend, in Maui, Hawaii. He credits “Kathy” with enhancing his life, from her cooking – “I’ve probably had the best meals a person could have” – to her emotional support.
Because he’s feeling the effects of nearly a century of life, and because he wants to “give her some relief,” the Stilwells plan to move an assisted living facility in Medford when they return from Balboa Island in April.
But even with a planned move, Stilwell says his heart remains in Klamath Falls.
“As sure as the dickens the town has been good to me. I like to believe I’ve been good for Klamath Falls because it sure as hell Klamath’s been good to me,” Stilwell insists. “What’s make this town is its spirit and I’ve tried to keep that spirit alive.”
He’s almost a century old, but Jim Stilwell’s spirit is still very much alive.