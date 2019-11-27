The city of Klamath Falls announced the winner of the “Name the storm contest,” and the name for this storm is Boom Shaka Laka, entered by a seven-year-old.
An effort to draw people to the Public Works department’s booth at the last Third Thursday event, the Street Department invited kids to come and draw on the blade of the city’s newest snow plow, the T-08-1PS, and enter name suggestions for the first storm crews would use the plow on.
Initially intended as a contest for kids through about sixth grade, city spokesperson Kristina Buckley said parents and grandparents began having fun with it too, and soon enough the Street Department received about 200 submissions.
A Street Department employee drew Boom Shaka Laka from the submissions.
The lucky seven-year-old will receive a street name sign with the event name Boom Shaka Laka on it. Buckley said Public Works offered this as a cost-effective prize and a way to showcase that the department makes street signs in-house.
Buckley said the city hopes to do it again and invite even more people to enter for the chance to name a storm.