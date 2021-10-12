Sandy Yazzie loves bicycling, whether riding her road bike on pavement or — even better — her mountain bike on backcountry trails.
She also loves young people, from little kids to teenagers. That’s fitting because Yazzie is dean of students at Klamath Union High School.
What doesn’t make her happy are challenges faced by young people like Masen Kamalani Lopes, who died of cancer five years ago at age 7.
“Kids should not have to fight for their lives,” Yazzie said. “Masen was such a vibrant little kid. It just stuck in my heart.”
Yazzie uses biking to try to prevent deaths of young people. Each September, people participating in the Great Cycle Challenge USA set a personal goal of riding a predetermined number of miles — 500 for Yazzie — and then find donors to raise money used by the Children’s Cancer Research Fund to prevent childhood cancer.
After hearing about the challenge, Yazzie researched the program, how donations are used and decided to participate.
“I really like the way they use their money,” she said. “They are super encouraging ... You’re super-connected to the kids. The challenge struck me as something I wanted to do.”
Because of smoke, weather and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, for the past two years participants have seen the time period extend from the usual one month in September to a second month in October, so her fundraising efforts are ongoing. As of last week, Yazzie had logged nearly 700 miles on her mountain and road bikes and raised $1,107.
Even before learning about the challenge, bicycling has been a hobby that Yazzie enjoyed.
The daughter of Earl and Betty Kent, Yazzie grew up in Klamath Falls, graduated from Klamath Union High in 1981 and earned a degree in education from Western Oregon University. She lives with her son, Jeremy, and her grandson, Nataani, a member of the KU boys’ basketball team. While attending KU, she played on the girls’ basketball team on Pel Court and although she has always bicycled, it became central to her athletic identity after suffering knee problems.
“It’s a great way to keep in shape. It’s just nice to be outside. It’s part of me. That’s what I’ve always done,” she said, adding “you can go to such cool places. That’s why I especially love mountain biking.”
Yazzie said Spence Mountain, with its continually expanding miles of mountain biking trails, is her favorite place to ride while Moore Mountain, also woven with an extension trail network, ranks a close second.
“I ride all over,” she tells, noting that includes Lake County’s Fremont National Recreation Trail and trails on and near Mount Bachelor.
Her favorite Spence trails include Hooligan, which has several jumps, and Speed King, a one-way steeply downhill trail with many jumps, bumps and berms.
Three days a week she helps coach a youth mountain bike team. She says her coaching has been made easier by this summer’s opening of the Moore Park Bike Skills Park, which is designed to help beginning bikers develop their confidence.
When Yazzie rides, she often wears her Great Cycling Challenge shirt. It’s a way of remembering and honoring Marsen and the youth she works with, whether the young mountain bike team members or students at Klamath Union.
“Kids are my life,” Yazzie explains. “The opportunity to give back makes me happy.”