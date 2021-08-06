Due to gusty winds and lightning, several new fire starts have sprouted up around the Bootleg Fire burn area, two of which were causing evacuations in the Bly Mountain area.
Crews have already rushed an initial attack and have established a perimeter to control them.
Two of the new starts have each grown to about 75 acres, and are known as the Walrus and Yainax fires. The two new fires are being managed by the incident management teams currently dealing with the Bootleg Fire.
The Pacific Northwest Team 2 resumed command of the Bootleg Fire from the Alaska Incident Management Team at 6 a.m. Friday, which now includes the Yainax and Walrus fires.
The Bootleg Fire 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls as of Friday was at 413,765 acres in size, at 87% containment with 1,252 personnel fighting the blaze.
Cooler temperatures and higher humidity overnight helped slow fire progression, and after a smoky week in the Klamath Basin, skies have cleared.
While the respite from the smoke is good for residents, it is bad for firefighting activities as the absence of smoke can encourage updrafts and increase fire behavior. At the same time, the improved weather conditions are favorable for air operations.
Given the change in conditions, crews will remain vigilant today, watching for new starts and responding with initial attacks to suppress them.
The Bootleg Fire has significantly slowed down in growth for the past eight days, and fire crews continue mopping up and controlling the active fire line.
Most of the fire’s boundary is in a patrol status, and in some areas, chippers have started suppression repair work necessary for forest healing.
“We want to return the land to as close to the natural state and natural function as possible,” said Resource Advisor Coordinator Bill Hedman. “In time, the regrowth will bring the forest back.”
Crews will collaborate with the Fremont-Winema National Forest to salvage any valuable timber and will chip small-diameter limbs and return that biomass to the forest to maintain nutrients.
Often vegetation isn’t completely cleared, but rather, thinned, leaving large trees to help the forest regenerate. Suppression repair gives the forest a head start to regrow.
Antelope Fire
The Antelope Fire burning on the Klamath National Forest in northern California exhibited extreme fire behavior throughout Thursday and into Friday, and 100-foot flames were observed by crews on the ground.
The Antelope Fire is currently 34,479 acres with no containment. 391 personnel have been assigned to the fire. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for several communities near the blaze. A community center has been set up in Dorris to help fire victims.