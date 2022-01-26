Jonathan Teichert will be the next leader of Klamath Falls government, after he was tapped Tuesday to be its next city manager.
A Wyoming native, Teichert has more than 20 years of experience in local and state government and served as the city administrator of Douglas, Wyo., since 2018.
Teichert said Thursday he was working to tie up some loose ends at his current job in preparation for moving his life and career to Klamath. His first day as city manager will be April 1.
Once he gets to town, Teichert plans to make the rounds to meet with the mayor, city councilors and other stakeholders at the city and in the community to get his footing in his new city.
“It’s basically an introductory campaign that first couple of weeks,” he said.
Teichert said he and his wife have already started looking at different neighborhoods and said his family will join him, probably in June.
“We are just excited to be there. It’s a beautiful location,” Teichert said of Klamath Falls. “The outdoor amenities available there ... I’m looking forward to introducing my son to skiing and camping. I think it will be a good place to raise a family.”
Matt Dodson, city councilor for ward 3, said Teichert’s collaborative personality and open mindedness is perfectly suited for both the job and the community. Dodson said his initial hope is that Teichert will have the time to get situated in the community in before taking on his new role as city manager.
“It’s a big move, and you’ve got to transition out of your existing job and then move your household and life and get settled, so I guess I’d be more concerned with getting the framework to be happy here,” Dodson said. “It’ll be a big change, and you don’t want to have to deal with the personal stuff.”
Dodson added he his more than confident that, given his experience and education, Teichert will adjust well to his new job and his new town.
Todd Andres, city councilor for ward 5, agreed that Teichert was the right man for the job.
“I saw the passion in him,” Andres said. “Not that there wasn’t passion with the other three candidates, (but) his passion rubbed off on me in a very positive way.”
Andres said he was impressed with all of the finalists, but he connected the most with Teichert.
“He comes from a smaller community, and it was very clear he wanted to be here,” Andres said. “I had the opportunity to meet his wife, and his wife wanted to be here, too.”
Andres said he hopes Teichert will get adequate time to become acquainted with his staff, his departments, the budget, and different stakeholders in the community as he transitions into his new role.
Andres added the city’s finance director, Jessica Lindsay, who had filled in as city manager since Nathan Cherpeski’s departure in July 2021, left the city in a good position.
“I think Jessica did a great job in the interim, she did an outstanding job and we are blessed to have her step in the role that she did,” Andres said. “The city owes a lot of gratitude to Jessica. I’m extremely proud of all the work she’s done.”
Lindsay she said she feels bittersweet about her time serving as city manager would soon come to an end.
“I’ve enjoyed what I do,” she said of the city manager job. “But at times it’s stressful wearing so many hats at the same time and bouncing back and forth. It’s a relief to go back and focus on finance. But I’ll miss the interaction, and the knowledge and learning I got from my time as city manger.”
Lindsay said her favorite parts of being city manager was getting to know many different people and getting a different sense of the community.
“What I enjoyed was ... getting a bigger picture of everything,” she said. “I got to be more involved and get to know the city more and the departments more and the community.”
Teichert career has also included stops as the city administrator for Afton, Wyo., and as planner in Lincoln County, Wyo. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Wyoming and various other degrees.