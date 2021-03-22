U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will have live online town halls hosted by People’s Town Hall for Klamath and Lake counties on April 6.
The town hall will begin at 2 p.m. and residents can participate and watch the town hall on Facebook.
It will be entirely virtual.
“I very much look forward to resuming the ongoing conversations with Oregonians in communities large and small to hear residents’ priorities with the new Biden administration and Senate in its first weeks with the American Rescue Plan and more,” Wyden said.
Residents who want to submit questions for Senator Wyden can do so online.
Wyden has held 970 in-person town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. Wyden has postponed in-person town halls until there are clear-cut public health guidelines that a large open-to-all public meeting poses no unusual health risk for Oregonians, according to the senator.