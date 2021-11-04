A series of paintings inspired by an unknown world traveler are featured in a new exhibit at the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery.
“Following the Path of the Unknown Stranger” is the theme of the exhibition that runs through December.
Bonanza resident Liz Hubbard created the series after receiving a mysterious collection of sand samples through a trade with an individual in Alaska.
Hubbard said she was expecting to get some new pigments to work with. Instead, she received a box containing small batches of sand and gravel.
“There were small Ziplock bags of sand mostly, and a few rocks, collected from all over the world,” Hubbard said. “The person that sent me the collection had no idea who it was that had scooped up these samples. She had been given the box.”
The bags had labels that fired the imagination, Hubbard said. “Hout Bay S. Africa,” “Permafrost Tunnel,” “Sitka, John’s Beach,” and ‘Mount Conner Lookout,” were among the sources indicated.
“This was a collection that told a story of a life spent traveling the world,” Hubbard said.
She researched each of the locations in order to create paintings that represent abstract landscapes. She used a combination of oil paints, cold wax and small portions of the sand samples.
“After a year of following the traveler and painting the places they visited, I feel oddly connected,” she said.
Each piece is available for purchase, and comes with a brief description and a note concerning what Hubbard learned about the place the traveler had visited.
The Modoc Gallery is open during regular museum hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the gallery is free.
For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.