Klamath Basin came together for a community-wide celebration in recognition of World Read Aloud Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5 hosted by SMART Reading, a children’s literacy nonprofit focused on ensuring that kids in Klamath Falls and across the state are able to reach their full potential through reading.
In honor of World Read Aloud Day, an international observance intended to celebrate the power of reading aloud, SMART Reading issued a challenge to Oregonians to take a “Reading Matters” pledge to read aloud with children in their lives.
International Celebration, Local Flair
As part of the World Read Aloud Day celebration, a special event at Stearns Elementary drew 56 community leaders, including Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty-Morris and Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall, who proclaimed the day as World Read Aloud Day in Klamath Falls. Participants also included local business leaders, Air Force personnel, educators, engineers, a pharmacist, philanthropists, and student leaders from area high schools and colleges.
The room was abuzz with the sounds of children and adults reading together, and the excitement in the air was palpable. “As you entered the library where we read, it had a ‘Santa’s Workshop’ vibe,” said Andrew Stork, SMART Reading leadership council member and project manager for KCEDA – the Klamath County Economic Development Association. “There was a busyness and warm energy of people working together for good. It was community spirit in motion and at its best.”
Also in attendance were thirteen team members from Klamath County Development Disabilities Services who came to read with students who are part of the “Bridges” program at Stearns Elementary, serving individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. “We were excited and proud to participate and take the ‘Reading Matters’ pledge,’” said Heidi Gaither, program administrator for the Klamath County Developmental Disabilities Services and a SMART Reading volunteer. “It was both compelling and special for us to be able to serve the population we support. Our staff said they loved to start their day reading and gifting books to children.”
The SMART Reading program at Stearns Elementary is overseen by two high school student leaders from Mazama High School, Charles Kaufman and Jordon Gulley. The program at Stearns, like other SMART Reading programs in Klamath Falls and across the state, focuses on providing children with two critical ingredients for literacy success: one-on-one reading time and access to books.
Attendees at yesterday’s special event had the opportunity to experience both of these aspects of SMART Reading, the chance to read one-on-one with a child and to help them select a new book to keep. “It was rewarding to have community leaders connect so enthusiastically to our mission as they volunteered for World Read Aloud Day,” said SMART Reading Area Manager Holly Stork. “They were embracing and experiencing what SMART Reading strives to do – spark joy and opportunity through the magic of a shared book.”
In addition to the activities in Klamath Falls, thousands of Oregonians statewide took part in special events, mayoral proclamations and reading aloud with children.
Why Reading Matters
SMART Reading sought to use the platform of World Read Aloud Day to bring awareness to the importance of early literacy as a key piece of the puzzle in a child’s journey to high school graduation and beyond, and mastery of these skills must start early. Research shows that students who are not meeting state reading benchmarks in the third grade are four-times less likely to graduate from high school than their reading counterparts.
Currently, over 60 percent of Klamath County third-graders aren’t meeting reading benchmarks, so there’s more work to be done to help ensure all kids in our community can realize their full potential through reading.
To learn more about SMART Reading or to apply to volunteer visit www.SMARTReading.org or call 541-273-2424.