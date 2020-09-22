In a year unlike any other, Klamath Film found a means to present its eighth annual Klamath Independent Film Festival Sept. 18-20 in a hybrid model, both in-person at the Ross Ragland Theater and online with virtual options rarely provided by film festivals.
The event included several world premieres and welcomed filmmakers from across Oregon. Due to the difficulties in hosting live audiences during the global COVID-19 pandemic, KIFF gained notoriety as the only film festival in the United States this fall capable of hosting a sit-down, in-person festival – all others either canceling, exclusively offering films on online, or resorting to temporary drive-ins to present films.
Virtual fest
Many of the selected films that had initially been intended to showcase elsewhere became world premieres for KIFF audiences. Audiences in-person and online experienced for the first time anywhere screenings of the feature length dark comedy “1 Dead Dog,” shot in Black Butte; the predominantly-Lakeview filmed documentary “Other Side of the Hill,” an all-puppet short film by employees of LAIKA Studios titled “The Spooky Girls: Before the Fall Preludes,” and two student films produced during Klamath Film’s online camp: Nolan Blofsky’s “Friend” and Nick Hemmerling’s “The First Date.”
Custom awards
To expand on KIFF’s notoriety as the only Oregon-centric film festival, local artisans from the Southern Cascade Woodcrafters Guild were recruited this year to add to KIFF’s unusual presentation. While most film fests stick to a uniform glass or brass plaque award to recognize jury selections of the best films, KIFF instead had members in the Woodcrafters Guild produce unique trophies specific to the winning film modeled after a character or film’s theme for each of the five categories presented during Sunday’s award ceremony.
The awards judges included two veteran Hollywood actors and a local connection with strong Hollywood ties: Bergen Swanson. A Klamath Falls native who began his career repairing bicycles at his dad’s shop, The Yankee Peddler, Swanson has been a line producer or executive producer of more than 20 major motion pictures, garnering numerous Academy Award nominations.
Award winners
On Sunday evening with many filmmakers in attendance, an awards ceremony recognized the best films in this year’s KIFF based on the awards jury selections. Film categories were divided geographically, providing a first, second and third place award for films listed under K-12 Student Films, Best Northern Shorts, Best Southern Shorts, and Best Feature Film.
“The Sandcastle” by six-year old Athena Ousley of Ashland was selected as the Best K-12 Student film, with second place honors to “The Inbetween” by Thomas and Jack Isenhart of Broadbent. Third place was awarded to Huggins for “Racing Thoughts.”
“Way to Go!,” a lighthearted documentary about a composting toilet on Mt. Shasta garnered Best Southern Shorts honor to Kathy Roselli of Ashland, earning a giant wooden outhouse trophy. “Isolated” by Martin Hilligoss and “Other Side of the Hill” by James Parker and Juliet Grable earned second and third place honors respectively.
Northern Shorts top-honors were given to Jason Thibodeaux and Gabriel Temme of LAIKA Studios for their puppet film “The Spooky Girls: Before the Fall Preludes.” Second place was given to Adam Bagger’s “The Legend of Grayson Crockett” and third place was granted to Erik Fox’s “32 Goldfish.”
Best Feature Film honors went to the documentary “Illegal." The filmmakers behind the documentary, Nick Alexander and Tanner Northrop — both recent transplants to Klamath Falls — immediately took to social media to showcase their unique awards for their followers.
“It’s hard to believe we just won,” said an exasperated Alexander to his online followers. “I think I literally jumped out of my seat. What we received tonight is an indication of what ‘Illegal’ is all about, an example of why this movie is so important.”
“This is Tim: A Musical life,” a documentary about a renowned Oregon musician who died of cancer garnered third place honors; a documentary celebrating mom-and-pop video rental stores “At the Video Store” took runner-up honors.
Last chance to watch
While the in-person activities have completed, online festival passes to watch every selection of KIFF remain open through Friday, Sept. 25. Online festival passes are $15 plus fees, available at https://klamathfilmfestival2020.eventive.org/welcome.
Film submissions for the 20201 Klamath Independent Film Festival will open in February for the annual September event. For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.