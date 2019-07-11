Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Heritage Trail

The Landrum Wayside at the Oregon-California border on Highway 97 is among historic sites to be featured in a proposed Klamath Heritage Trail.

 Submitted photo

A workshop on promoting heritage tourism in the Klamath Basin will be offered 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, July 16, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St., according to a news release.

The workshop is free and open to anyone connected to the tourism industry.

“This will be the third in a series of workshops over the past year or so,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “We especially want to encourage people in the restaurant and motel business to join us.”

The workshop will be facilitated by Patrick Lynch of Discover Klamath.

A primary topic of the workshop will be a proposed heritage trail that will include historic sites in the area.

Planning for the Tuesday workshop has been arranged by Discover Klamath, the museum, and a committee of community volunteers.

For more information about the workshop, call the museum at 541-882-1000.

