Registration is available for a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) National Public Lands Day project at the Wood River Wetland Sept. 28, according to a news release.
This project will consist of cutting overstocked willows within the wetland and replanting those cuttings to improve wildlife habitat and minimize erosion.
The project will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants area asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the Klamath Resource Area Office, 2795 Anderson Ave., building No. 25, to carpool from Klamath Falls to 39278 Modoc Point Road near Chiloquin.
Historically, the Wood River Wetland was hydrologically connected to Agency Lake and functioned as a lake-fringe wetland. Starting in the early 1940s, this wetland was disconnected from the lake and converted into agricultural land. Prior to the BLM acquisition, the property was in private ownership and operated mainly as a cattle operation with up to 1,300 pairs of cattle. From 1994 to present, the BLM and partners have worked to restore the Wood River Wetland back into a wetland.
The Wood River Wetland and adjacent Wood River are unique locations for public recreation, provide valuable opportunities for environmental education and offer essential habitat for countless wildlife and fish species.
National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands and brings together hundreds of thousands of individual and organizational volunteers to help restore America’s public lands. BLM believe partnerships and inclusion are vital to managing sustainable, working public lands.
For more information, and to register for the project, contact Heidi Anderson, BLM outdoor recreation planner at heanderson@blm.gov or 541 885-4102.