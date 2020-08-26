Dean Arthur Wood was indicted Tuesday by a Lake County grand jury, more than a month after Jacob Wheat was shot in a Lake County parking lot.
Additionally, Dean Wood’s wife, Misty Lynn Wood, 32, was indicted for hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence related to events.
Dean Arthur Wood and Misty Lynn Wood have been lodged at the Lake County Jail.
The charges stem from the July 6 emergency call about a shooting at 11 North G Street in Lakeview.
Lake County deputies and Oregon State troopers responded and found Jacob Wheat, 26, of Lakeview, in a parking lot. Wheat was critically injured and died while responding officers attempted first aid.
The Lake County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate Mr. Wheat’s death.
Dean Arthur Wood was later charged with murder, assault, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
The Lake County Major Crime Team consists of the Lake County District Attorney’s Office, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Community Corrections and the Oregon State Police.
This story will be updated. Check back at www.heraldandnews.com.