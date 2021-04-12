The Bureau of Land Management Klamath Falls Field Office will make online fuelwood-cutting permits available starting April 15.
Online permits are available for purchase 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The cost is $5 per cord. There is a two-cord minimum purchase for every transaction, and a maximum of eight cords may be bought per household each year. A cord is defined as a stack of split wood four feet wide by four feet high by eight feet in length.
Each permit must be validated and attached to the load in a visible location before any cut wood is transported.
To purchase a permit online, go to to forestproducts.blm.gov.
Permits are still available for purchase over the telephone using a credit/debit card by calling the Klamath Falls Field Office at 541-883-6916. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information about personal-use fuelwood permits, please call the BLM at (541) 883-6916.