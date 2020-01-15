On Saturday, along with women around the world, Klamath residents will participate in the Women's March. Participants are invited to gather at the parking lot across from the Klamath County Library for the march which will begin at 10 a.m. It is scheduled to end on the steps of the Klamath County government building downtown.
Alex Spenser, longtime organizer of the march, said that anyone is welcome to join her and Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall for the annual event with signs, as long as the messages written on them are positive.
“We want it to be a time women can come together and talk about what’s important to us, and march in solidarity with women around the world,” Spenser said.
Westfall said that she'll be marching Saturday to support women's rights, encourage women to run for office and to boost voter turn out.
"Women have been fighting for rights for so long," Westfall said. "Representation is important."
Spenser said another group in town is organizing a women’s march to hit the streets in March, but she wanted to ensure those in the area who wanted to, had the chance to join the global movement this weekend. Still, Spenser said she supports the spring march as well.
Although it will be snowy and icy this weekend, the march happens every January and Spenser said the weather is part of the experience.
“It doesn’t have to be easy to do the things we want to do,” she said.