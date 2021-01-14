Deputies are searching for a woman from the city of Star, Idaho, who has Klamath Basin connections.
Deborah Hendrichs, 56, left home Monday without important medication and has not been seen since. Family members say she turned off her cell phones and left home in a black 2012 Toyota Rav 4 (Idaho plate DCU94) just after 9 a.m. on Monday.
Her family suspects Hendrichs may have driven to the mountains but aren’t sure where. Deborah left without taking her purse, warm clothes, or essential medication she would need to safely spend time in the mountains. Her family is very concerned about her safety, said police.
Hendrichs is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, has brown hair, and was last seen wearing black leggings and a black shirt.
She has family connections in both Tulelake and Merrill.
Anyone who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts, call Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.