The Oregon Court of Appeals this week overturned the 2016 manslaughter conviction of a 49-year-old Bend woman who smothered her grandmother with a pillow.
Angela Judd pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the death of Nada Bodholdt. Bodholdt was 92 and in a Bend nursing home when she was smothered to death on New Year’s Eve 2015.
Judd told a counselor, Wendy Jones, what she had done, and Jones alerted police under the state’s mandatory reporting requirement for elder abuse. Judd was a registered nurse at Sky Lakes Medical Center at the time of her arrest in early February 2016, according to previous Herald and News reports. She confessed to killing her grandmother during a Jan. 29, 2016, session, which she participated in as part of the medical center’s Employee Assistance Program, according to court documents.
Judd’s lawyer argued that Judd’s admissions to her counselor were privileged. The trial court disagreed and said Jones could testify against her client.
After the lower court’s ruling, Judd pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter rather than go to trial for murder. She entered a conditional guilty plea, which preserved her right to appeal the court’s ruling about her counselor’s ability to testify against her.
Judd was sentenced to 75 months in prison. Her release date is in May 2022, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.
In its ruling this week, the appeals court concluded that under the state’s elder abuse statute, the counselor was permitted only to make an initial report to authorities.
The court ruled that Judd’s statements to her counselor otherwise remained privileged.
Laura Frikert, who handled Judd’s appeal, declined to comment on the appeals court ruling. A spokeswoman for the Oregon Department of Justice on Friday said the agency had not decided whether to ask the Oregon Supreme Court to review the ruling.
Judd was a registered nurse who had served as a caregiver to her grandmother for several years before her death.