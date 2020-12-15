Oregon State Police identified the woman who died in a Monday morning crash on Highway 97 near the intersection of Highway 58 as Karen Goulding, 65, of Anthem, Ariz.
Karen was the passenger in a SUV driven by her husband David Goulding, 64, that was hit by the trailer of an oncoming semi-truck when it lost control on the icy road.
According to OSP, the semi, driven by Paramjit Singh, 30, from Atwater, Calif., slid after Singh began to brake for the slowing vehicles in front of him.
Karen was pronounced dead at the scene, and David was transported to a Bend-area hospital by ambulance where he was treated for life-threatening injuries, according to OSP.
Singh was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Two other vehicles were also a part of the crash, but no one in those vehicles was injured, according to OSP.
OSP was assisted by ODOT and Chemult Fire and Rescue. OSP said winter weather and speed were factors in the crash.