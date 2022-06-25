A woman called police Saturday morning at 6 a.m. and told them she shot man in the rear parking lot of a church in Grants Pass.

When officers arrived, they said they found Scott Allen Harris, 46, dead from a gunshot wound. The church is located on Northeast Savage Street in Grants Pass.

The Grants Pass Police Department detectives said the shooting “may have been a result of domestic violence.”

The woman was questioned and released, according to GPD. Her name has not yet been released. The case has been referred to the Josephine County District Attorney for review and potential charges.

