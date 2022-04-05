A woman walking on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning was hit and killed by a truck near Roseburg.

The Oregon State Police said 24-year-old Anika Jamison, of Florence, was walking on the freeway at 5:42 a.m. when she was struck and killed by a Dodge utility truck.

The truck was driven by 57-year-old Garry Davis, according to the state police.

Jamison was walking in the travel lanes of the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the accident scene, according to OSP.

An Oregon State Police spokesperson said investigators do not know why she was walking in the interstate’s lanes.

