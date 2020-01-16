A woman died in a house fire that was reported at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday at the 2100 block of Eberlein Avenue by a group of people passing by.
First responders found Madeline L. Murray dead inside the home’s living room. Klamath County Fire District 1 says the group that reported the fire stopped to try to get Murray out of the house but were unsuccessful due to the large fire in the kitchen and living room areas. The Klamath Falls Police Department notified Murray’s next of kin. In a press release KCFD1 said, “We extend our sympathy to the family and friends of Ms. Murray.”
A firefighter was also injured and was transferred to Sky Lakes Medical Center. They were treated and released.
KCFD1 ruled the fire to be accidental and said, “We encourage all residents to have working smoke alarms and to change the batteries every six months,” according to a press release.
The fire department estimated about $80,000 worth of damage done to the home. Fifteen fire personnel from four engines and two ambulances responded to the fire, along with the Fire Chief, Battalion Chief, Division Chief and Fire Marshal.