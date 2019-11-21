Police arrested Gillian Bradley, 22, after two men were killed and one was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting in Fairview Park.
Bradley is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.
Police found Christopher Gregory, 31, and Donald Cheatham Jr., 43, dead when they responded to the park around 12:45 Wednesday morning. According to a Klamath County District Attorney’s Office press release, Sean Daniel Brazil-Gates, 28, was shot, but is in stable condition at a hospital.
Bradley is expected to be arraigned at the Klamath County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. today.
In the press release, Klamath County DA Eve Costello said, “We extend gratitude to the local community for its patience during the processing of the scene and its support of our investigation. We also extend gratitude to the Klamath Falls Police Department, Oregon State Police and Klamath County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt, professional and expedient handling of this tragedy.”