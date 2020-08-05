Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tilla Lugo

A Klamath Falls woman was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly cutting a man’s throat near Stukel Park in Mills.

According to Klamath Falls Police Department, Lugo, 46, and Joshua Ray Holden Brown, 26, were arguing near a bench at Stukel Park when Lugo pulled a knife. She swung it at Brown, cutting his throat.

Brown was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lugo is being held in the Klamath County Jail on charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree assault.

The incident is still under investigation. If you have information call Klamath Falls Police at 541-883-5336 or call the anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.

