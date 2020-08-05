A Klamath Falls woman was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly cutting a man’s throat near Stukel Park in Mills.
According to Klamath Falls Police Department, Lugo, 46, and Joshua Ray Holden Brown, 26, were arguing near a bench at Stukel Park when Lugo pulled a knife. She swung it at Brown, cutting his throat.
Brown was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Lugo is being held in the Klamath County Jail on charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree assault.
The incident is still under investigation. If you have information call Klamath Falls Police at 541-883-5336 or call the anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.