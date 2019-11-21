Gillian Bradley appeared in Judge Marci Adkisson’s courtroom at the Klamath County Courthouse Thursday afternoon via video monitor from the Klamath County Jail where she is in custody.
Bradley, 22, is facing murder, attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence charges in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting in Fairview Park in which two people died and one was injured.
According to court documents, Bradley went to Fariview Park with Christopher Gregory, 31, around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday to confront Sean Brazil-Gates, 28, and Donald Cheatham Jr., 43, when Bradley and Gregory opened fire on Brazil-Gates and Chetham, killing Cheatham and injuring Brazil-Gates. Gregory also died in the shooting, and Klamath Falls Police are investigating his death.
The document says Bradley then concealed a handgun and a rifle under bark in the play area at the park before police arrived.
Bradley’s next court date is at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6. She is being held at the Klamath County Jail without bail.