A Southern Oregon woman impersonated her dead spouse to receive more than $36,3000 in federal financial aid and even went so far as to take and pass online classes in the spouse’s name at three colleges, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon said Thursday, Nov. 17 that a federal grand jury indicted Cynthia Pickering, 55, of Central Point, on nine counts of wire and student loan fraud and identity theft.

