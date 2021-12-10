A Sprague River woman has been charged with homicide after Klamath County Sheriff's Deputies found a dead man in a trailer on Skamania Road.
Amy Lynn Smith, 36, was charged Thursday after police say she admitted to shooting Dustin Luke Hudson, 38, of Sprague River on the morning of Dec. 6.
Smith was charged with murder, as well as felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a probable cause statement, Smith was reported on Dec. 6 be in possession of a firearm and making suicidal statements. The gun was seized and turned over to law enforcement and the next day, Smith was admitted for further care.
Later that day, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an address on Skamania Road near Sprague River for a welfare check. According to police, deputies on scene saw what they believed to be a dead body in a travel trailer. Deputies later confirmed the body was Hudson.
Smith and Hudson had been involved in previous disputes.
On March 4, 2021, Smith was charged with second-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon after she attempted to injure Hudson with a knife, court documents filed with the Linn County Circuit Court showed.
Smith was later convicted of the unlawful use of a weapon charge and sentenced to 36 months of probation, according to court documents.
