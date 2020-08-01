Two yearling steers were attacked and killed by wolves from the Rogue Pack Thursday in two separate incidents near Fort Klamath. A steer was also killed by wolves from the Rogue Pack in the same area on July 17.
Both depredations were confirmed Friday after by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife following investigations by wildlife biologists.
“It’s a frustrating situation. It seems to me the situation is escalating,” said Jim Popson, who discovered four wolves attacking a 725-pound yearling steer only about 200 yards from his Fort Klamath ranch home early Thursday morning. The wolves ran off when he appeared but the steer, which had been in an irrigation ditch, died later that afternoon.
ODF&W reported fresh wolf tracks within six feet of the yearling. Because the yearling was still alive, on arriving investigators viewed fresh injuries on its legs, flanks and hindquarters, “clear signs of predator attack and the size, number and location of the bit injuries are similar to injuries on other cattle attacked by wolves.
So far this year, three cattle killings by wolves on Popson’s ranch have been confirmed by the ODF&W. A fourth kill was not confirmed as being by wolves because, Popson said, “It was too badly torn apart to confirm. What else,” he said, “could it have been.
The other kill occurred Friday on a neighboring ranch owned by Bill Nicholson. The carcass of the 800-pound yearling steer was skinned but not eaten, possibly, he believes, because the wolves were scared off. The ODF&W investigation found tooth scrapes and tissue trauma the report made the same conclusions as reported to the Popson yearling.
“They got two of them,” said Nicholson, who termed the attacks, especially near the Popson home, “brazen.”
Early Thursday morning, Jennifer Wampler, whose husband Butch oversees ranch operations on the Nicholson Ranch, was walking about 5:30 a.m. when she reportedly heard sounds of a cow in distress and notified Popson. He immediately drove to the field about 200 yards from his house in a side-by-side vehicle.
“They saw me coming. They trotted off,” he said. “They’re not afraid of us, they’ll just keep a safe distance.”
Wolves west of Highway 395 between Lakeview and Pendleton are protected by the federal and state Endangered Species Acts, although wolves east of Highway 395, which have higher wolf populations and depredations, lack that status. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, as of April 15 Oregon had at least 158 wolves, a 15 percent increase over last year.
Two other wolf attacks were reported in May. On May 14, a 650-pound yearling was found with much of it carcass eaten. On May 11, another confirmed wolf kill was killed on a Fort Klamath area ranch. According to the ODF&W report, that incident was also attributed to the Rogue Pack.
“Definitely,” Popson said of being frustrated because ranchers cannot kill wolves depredating livestock. “There’s nothing we can do. This is discouraging to me. It’s frustrating because this ground is deeded land and I pay property taxes. It seems to me the activity is escalating I don’t think we know how many (wolves) are out there.”
None of the four wolves known to be part of the Rogue Pack has a functioning monitor, although cameras have captured images of the group.
Popson said the increase in wolves has also been accompanied by sharp declines in deer and elk populations – “They’re all gone.” He said he has no fear of being attacked by wolves, noting, “I don’t worry about them attacking me. You go out and they’re trotting away.”