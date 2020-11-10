Two cattle were confirmed to have been killed by wolves in the Fort Klamath area in recent days.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the kills happened Saturday and Monday.
In the Monday incident, ODFW said that morning a ranch hand found an injured, approximately 725-pound yearling steer in a 160-acre private grass pasture. Because of its deteriorating condition, the steer was euthanized. It was estimated the steer was injured less than 12 hours prior to the investigation.
According to biologists, after most of the carcass was shaved and skinned numerous tooth scrapes up were found on the hide. There were also areas of hemorrhage under each of the wounds, as well as tissue trauma into underlying muscle tissues.
“The pre-mortem bite scrapes and tissue trauma are clear signs of predator attack,” investigators determined. “The injuries are similar to injuries observed on other cattle attacked by wolves.”
The Saturday killing, also in the Fort Klamath area, was investigated that day. According to the report, a ranch manager found a dead 675-pound steer in a 160-acre private pasture Saturday morning.
It was estimated the steer died less than eight hours prior to the investigation. According to the report, the carcass was skinned and examined.
Similar bite marks and underlying hemorrhaging were noticed on the carcass.
Both depredations are attributed to wolves of the Rogue Pack. So far this year there have been nine cattle killed in Klamath County, all in the Fort Klamath area. All have been attributed to the Rogue Pack.