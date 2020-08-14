Three more wolf-killed livestock have been reported in the Fort Klamath area.
The kills come just shortly after two other attacks happened in recent weeks in the same area. All three incidents are attributed to the Rogue Pack, a group of four wolves that mostly stays in the mountains between Klamath and Jackson counties.
According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, it was determined Monday that an 850-pound yearling steer that had been found injured by a ranch manager on Saturday had been attacked by wolves. The animal was doctored that day, but due to its deteriorating condition was euthanized Monday morning. It was estimated the steer was injured three to five days prior to the investigation.
ODFW wildlife biologists said the carcass was partially shaved and skinned and there was an open wound measuring 6 inches across and 1 inch deep.
According to investigators the “depredation is attributed to wolves of the Rogue Pack.”
Just a day before, ODFW biologists confirmed another 850-pound yearling steer had been killed by wolves. And two days before that, on Aug. 7, ODFW biologists confirmed a 750-pound yearling steer was found injured after being attacked by wolves. Because of the extent of injuries, the steer was euthanized.
The death confirmed Sunday happened in a 400-acre private land pasture. The ranch manager found the dead steer. According to the report, its organs and much of the muscle tissue from the hindquarters had been consumed. It was estimated the steer died 24 to 36 hours prior to the investigation.
In the killing confirmed on Aug. 7, a landowner found the injured, yearling steer in a 420-acre private-land grass pasture. Biologists estimated the steer was injured approximately four days before the investigation.
Its “injuries are similar to injuries observed on other cattle attacked by wolves,” read the report.
Two other cattle had been found dead in recent weeks, one on July 28 and another on July 29, in the Fort Klamath area. In addition, a steer was found killed near Fort Klamath by wolves from the Rogue Pack on July 17.