Two more wolf-killed livestock have been reported this week in the Fort Klamath area.
That makes more four such depredations in the Fort Klamath area in a month.
On Sunday, wildlife biologists for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed an 850-pound yearling steer found dead the night prior was a confirmed kill attributed to the Rogue Pack wolves. That pack is believed to be responsible for all four recent kills.
Two days earlier, on Aug. 7, ODFW biologists confirmed a 750-pound yearling steer was found injured. Because of the extent of injuries, the steer was euthanized.
In both cases, physical evidence determined the deaths were caused by wolves.
The death confirmed Sunday happened in a 400-acre private land pasture. The ranch manager found the dead steer. According to the ODFW report, its organs and much of the muscle from the hindquarters had been consumed. It was estimated the steer died 24 to 36 hours prior to the investigation.
“The premortem bite scrapes and tissue trauma are clear signs of predator attack,” the report stated. “The injuries are similar to injuries observed on other cattle attacked by wolves.”
In the killing confirmed Aug. 7, a landowner found the injured yearling steer in a 420-acre private grass pasture. Its carcass was intact, except for open wounds at the anus and rectum. Biologists estimated the steer was injured approximately four days before the investigation. The premortem bite scrapes and tissue trauma are clear signs of predator attack. The report said the injuries are "similar to injuries observed on other cattle attacked by wolves."
Two other cattle were found dead, one on July 28 and another on July 29, in the Fort Klamath area. In addition, a steer was found killed by wolves from the Rogue Pack on July 17.