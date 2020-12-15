Wolf country

When a wolf attacks livestock, most ranchers believe there is only one thing to do: Raise your gun and try to get the predator in your crosshairs.
Ted Birdseye wants to do just that.
“My gut level instinct is to find a vital point, hold and squeeze the trigger,” he said.
That’s what American ranchers from Connecticut to California have been doing for more than 400 years: killing wolves and other predators with high-powered rifles, leg traps, pit traps, poisons. Over the centuries, governments and chambers of commerce have paid handsome bounties for doing so.
But on Birdseye’s ranch in the Rogue Valley outside Prospect, killing a wolf is now a federal crime. The animals are protected in the western half of Oregon by the Endangered Species Act. For years, the alpha male of the pack most likely to appear in Birdseye’s rifle sight was OR7 — one of the West’s most famous wild animals. That meant the personal price Birdseye would pay for pulling the trigger would likely exceed the state punishment of a fine up to $100,000 and as much as a year in federal prison.
“Particularly around here, everyone knows they don’t want to shoot OR7,” said John Stephenson, wolf biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “It would bring fury upon them.”
Birdseye knows he’d receive death threats, be vilified on the national news and excoriated by environmental groups. Perhaps he’d become a bogeyman in an Oregon political environment where an urban, liberal majority often pummels a rural, conservative minority at the ballot box and in the culture wars. It’s not as big as the price that the animal at the end of the gun would pay — but it’s a cost that weighs on Birdseye.
“I’d probably be in less trouble if I shot at a person trespassing than I would if a wolf were to show up and I shot at it,” he said, shaking his head. “I find that really bizarre.”
——————
Stephenson, one of the government’s leading experts on the Rogue Pack wolves, has spent a considerable amount of time on Birdseye’s ranch in the last few years. Birdseye lives about nine miles from the closest town of Prospect, population 455.
It is a stunning piece of property, a historic acreage known locally as the Mill-Mar Ranch. Well-watered streams flow through more than 200 acres of pasture, rich with grass to feed cattle and horses. The edges of the property border private timberlands, which in turn lead to national forests and the Sky Lakes Wilderness.
Plentiful water allows Birdseye to produce multiple cuttings of hay each year. That means his livestock can be fed on site all winter, rather than being trucked south to greener, more expensive pastures.
But that abundance also attracts predators. Wolves became reliable overnight visitors to the ranch. Stephenson and other government scientists followed.
During the winter and spring of 2019, the Rogue Pack — led by alpha male OR7 — killed at least eight of Birdseye’s cattle and two of his dogs. Birdseye suffered about 40 percent of the confirmed livestock losses in the entire state of Oregon that year. And the toll was both emotional and financial.
“People don’t realize the intensity and the frustration,” he said. “Time after time after time, having these animals killed.”
In the middle of the night, wolf howls would wake his ranch dogs, who would then wake Ted. The dogs would bark and tear off into the darkness while a startled and sleep-deprived Birdseye would climb aboard an ATV with a rifle and a spotting lamp.
Stephenson recommended Birdseye fire over the backs of the wolves, should he catch them in his light.
But Birdseye couldn’t bring himself to do it. He worried the shoot-to-kill ethos was just too deeply embedded in his psyche. He thought of the fine, the jail sentence, the death threats. The effect on his family and his business. The fury.
“I just don’t trust myself to aim high,” he said.
——————
Part of Stephenson’s job is to limit interactions between wild wolves and domesticated livestock. When he succeeds, it can save the lives of both.
Stephenson knew the Rogue Pack had denned just a few miles from Birdseye’s ranch. But for nearly two years, the pack visited only occasionally and caused few problems. That changed in the winter of 2018. By that time, the pack had grown. OR7 and his mate were still raising last year’s pups in addition to a new litter born that spring.
According to Stephenson, large packs are more likely to prey on livestock.
“There’s just more mouths to feed,” he said.
The Rogue Pack began visiting the Mill-Mar Ranch on a near-nightly basis. To try to stem the problem, Stephenson slept out in Birdseye’s fields, hoping human presence would dissuade the wolves. According to him, nothing is better than a human at scaring away a wolf.
“Wolves want to avoid us whenever they can,” he said.
But it can be expensive and uncomfortable for a person to sleep overnight in a cow pasture. So Stephenson began working with the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife to deploy less costly and less time-intensive deterrents.
That work started with fladry — a simple and surprisingly effective strategy that is little more than red plastic flags strung along electrified wire. Stephenson said it has been deployed across the American West, and it worked well at Birdseye’s ranch for multiple seasons.
Eventually, though, the Rogue Pack penetrated it — likely in the depth of winter when the wire was no longer “hot.” Once the seal was broken, the fladry became as useless as cloth on a wire.
Biologists next tried combining fladry with another non-lethal technique: foxlights. The battery-powered lights flash at random intervals, annoying or confusing wolves in an attempt to get them to look elsewhere for an easier meal. These, too, proved effective for a few months. But eventually the scent of beef became too strong, and the Rogue Pack pushed past the lights to strike Birdseye’s cattle.
Desperate for another line of defense, Birdseye half-jokingly recommended trying out the “dancing men” more commonly seen jerking and waving randomly at used car lots. Stephenson figured it was worth a shot, and the pro-wolf environmental group Defenders of Wildlife sent two of the inflatable, gyrating tubes along with two gas-powered generators. They were just strange enough, loud enough and weird enough that they might keep the wolves at bay.
“Everybody's going, ‘Here’s the silver bullet. This is going to work,’” remembered Birdseye.
But feeding gas into the generators added up — seven gallons were required to keep them dancing through the night. Birdseye couldn’t afford that, so he started using them on alternating nights. After awhile, he fired them up only when he heard wolves howling.
It worked for a while — until it didn’t. One night in November 2018, Birdseye tried to chase wolves out of the pasture to little avail. At first light, he found a dead calf and watched as three wolves stalked through his pastures with bellies full of beef. The inflatable men were dancing, but the wolves no longer feared them. A wolf walked within a few feet of one, barely noticing it.
“I’m going, ‘Is he going to go over and pee on that thing or what?’” said Birdseye. “The dancing men had failed. And then everyone was really worried about how we were going to deal with the next problem.”
——————
Both Stephenson and Birdseye admit that wolves are remarkable animals, and the Rogue Pack is more remarkable than most.
Their alpha male is OR7. The gray-backed, white-chested wolf looks just like they do in the movies. And like any movie star, his fans know plenty about him — his love life, his origin story, his favorite foods.
OR7 was likely born in spring 2009 in the far northeast corner of Oregon as a member of the powerful Imnaha Pack. The Imnaha wolves helped the species re-pioneer the Pacific Northwest ecosystem after they had been extirpated in the 1940s by ranchers, hunters and government trappers.
In 2011, OR7 was tranquilized and collared by biologists. He was the seventh verified wolf in the state and was thus given the moniker OR7. His collar included a tracking device that allowed scientists to follow his movements in real time. And OR7 would put that collar to good use — to shock scientists over and over again.
Soon after he was outfitted with his tracking device, OR7 left his home pack. In the parlance of biologists, he “dispersed” more than 1,000 miles — across the deserts and mountains and interstate highways of Oregon. While looking for new territory and a mate, he evaded both poachers and tractor trailers. When his journey led him into California, OR7 became the first wild wolf to set a paw in that state since 1924.
Along the way, he went viral.
In December 2011, national news anchors were updating their audience on his progress, National Geographic published a map of his route and he appeared on newspaper front pages from Los Angeles to Seattle. OR7 inspired multiple books for both children and adults, as well as a documentary by environmentalists who retraced his travels. He was given the moniker “Journey” via an online vote sponsored by the environmental group Oregon Wild.
Yet a tinge of sadness ran underneath this westward ho spirit. OR7 had left the wild place where wolves had re-established a presence, and dispersed into a territory where none had been seen in a century. By blasting across the frontier and into the great beyond, OR7 would likely be the end of his genetic line.
“We thought he was likely to die alone out here, or go back to northeast Oregon,” said Stephenson.
That’s when the wolf shocked the scientific world for a second time. Remote cameras along logging roads in the Cascade Mountains captured photos of OR7 — along with an unknown, uncollared female. Scientists later found out she had also dispersed from northeast Oregon. They had found each other — hundreds of miles away from any other known wolves.
Soon, they mated and settled down near the Mill-Mar Ranch to start a family and plenty of problems.
“Since OR7 came (back) to Oregon, every litter of pups has been born about six miles from this place,” said Ted.
The federal government would not take lethal action against the first wolf pack west of the Cascades in decades. OR7 had captured too many hearts and settled too much new wolf habitat. It was up to Stephenson to find a way for Birdseye and his new neighbor to co-exist.
——————
Ted Birdseye’s journey to the Mill-Mar Ranch was almost as circuitous as OR7’s.
His ancestors have been making a living along the Rogue River since the area was first colonized by white settlers. Family lore has it that Ted is descended from the first white child ever born in the valley.
“That’s the way I’ve always heard the story,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s true or not, but that’s what Birdseyes say.”
The historical record is clearer on the fact that five generations before him, David and Clarissa Birdseye became some of the first non-indigenous settlers in the valley. It was 1853 in what is now the small town of Gold Hill, where skirmishes between gold-thirsty, itinerant miners and the resident Takelma peoples were about to break into open conflict.
So before the Birdseyes built a house, they built a fort.
Just 80 feet long and 40 feet wide, it had walls 14 feet high and two feet thick. Then-governor of the Oregon Territory, Gen. Joseph Lane, set up temporary headquarters there as a bloody war kicked off in 1855. Hundreds of American Indians died in the fighting. So too did more than 50 American soldiers and roughly as many non-native civilians.
But by summer of 1856, the settlers had overwhelmed the native peoples and the Birdseyes finished building their home. Still, the house was just a few feet from the fort. It was a dangerous time in the Oregon Territory and the Birdseyes didn’t want to have to go far, should war break out again.
It wouldn’t. The native tribes — more than a dozen different groups who whites called “Rogue River Indians” — had been permanently expelled, forcefully removed to reservations in California and north along the Oregon coast.
The Birdseyes called the house and fort their home for more than 150 years — a family legacy Ted inherited in 1985.
“We lived on that same piece of ground, lived in the same house my great-great-grandfather built in 1856 out of square-hewed sugar pine and blood, sweat and tears,” Birdseye said.
In 1990, he was running a small cattle operation, living in the family home and opening it to visitors, when everything went up in flames — literally. On the night before Thanksgiving, the house caught fire and burned to the ground. So too did a piano that had traveled around Cape Horn in the hold of a ship, then up from the coast on the backs of mules. Family heirlooms — from rifles to handmade furniture— were also destroyed in the blaze, as was Ted Birdseye’s reason to live where he did.
“We lost absolutely everything,” he said. “For a long time we didn’t know what to do, how we were going to live, where we were going to live.”
Ted couldn’t bear to see the land without the family home upon it. So he rebuilt it to his great-great-grandfather’s specification, and he used 1850s construction techniques to do it.
“The historic preservation folks didn’t know what to think,” said Birdseye. “I never could tell if they were happy about it or felt like we put up a fraud.”
Beyond the home’s new sugar pine timbers, the economics of the area were changing. In 2014, a nearby vineyard expanded on both sides of the historic ranch property. If they bought out the Birdseye claim, the outfit wouldn’t need two sets of equipment. So they approached Ted and asked if the property was for sale.
“I didn’t want to sell it,” he said. “This was my family legacy.”
But Ted loves to talk, so he happily met with the vineyard owners and doubled the value of his place, thinking it would show them he had no interest in selling. But after a few weeks of not budging on the price, the vineyard accepted. And just like that, the Birdseye claim at Gold Hill was no longer in family ownership.
“I swore I’d kill whoever sold or lost that property,” he said. “Turns out it was me.”
He bounced around for awhile, untethered to land for the first time in his life.
The fire that took the house also left lasting scars on the family. He and his wife divorced, and a few years later Ted remarried a woman 27 years his junior. They traveled to British Columbia to check into some ranching prospects but decided against it. The new couple had two children.
Eventually the family decided to set up their new enterprise at the Mill-Mar Ranch, about 80 miles upriver from Fort Birdseye — the place he had thought he’d be born in and die in.
“It’s still been difficult to call this place home,” he said, looking out across his pasture. “That was home.”
——————
What the Mill-Mar lacks in Birdseye legacy, it makes up for in ranching opportunity.
The 200 acres of pasture ground are fed by year-round, nearly unlimited water that tumbles out of the Cascade Mountains and onto the property. There’s enough of it to power a small hydroplant that provides electric power to the entire operation.
Yet it’s what surrounds the property that really makes it a rancher’s paradise. Public grazing land is just a short drive in a cattle trailer, and once winter sets in cows often filter back down to the ranch on their own. It’s as perfect a spot for ranching as exists in the American West: between Birdseye’s property and the nearby public lands, the water and grass are nearly unlimited.
“It’s not that I want to go around saying, ‘Oh look what I own!’” he said. “It’s being dumbfounded by the beauty and the potential. It’s more of a, ‘How did I end up here?’ It’s like a dream that materialized.”
Despite the predators at the edges of the fields, he still finds it a perfect piece of property. But he can’t help but feel that it’s not being used to its full potential.
“If we were just living here in a bunkhouse or a tent, it would still be paradise,” he said. “It’s the location that makes it what it is. But if you can’t do what the place is supposed to be for …” His voice trailed off before getting sharp again. “You can’t get paid for the beauty of a place very easily.”
Yet, in some ways, being pitted against wolves is the culmination of a life that Birdseye has long hoped to live.
“As a kid, I had a couple fascinations,” he said. “One of them was wolves. I was enamored — you know, ‘Big Bad Wolf, Little Red Riding Hood’ — they were just this fascination for me.”
He balanced it with obsessions about biology, wilderness, indigenous cultures, contact sports and the cowboy shows he watched on television. But wolves stuck out — for their wildness and their complicated social dynamics.
“At a point I felt kind of a kinship (with wolves),” said Ted. “I was kind of that cliché — kind of a loner, athletic and aggressive and all of that. Probably too much testosterone.”
As he grew up, his curiosity about animal behavior only increased. And as luck would have it, he made friends with a Rogue Valley neighbor who raised purebred wolves for Hollywood films. It was the 1970s and wolves had been long obliterated from the American West, but Ted made clear that if there was ever a new wolf in need of a home, he would provide one.
A few months later, Ted got the call and, soon after, a wolf pup. Ted named her “Otter” — because at four weeks old she looked like one — and raised her until she died at 17. Ted said Otter was a fascinating animal to study — attuned to the social dynamics of her human family, observant of any change to her environment and, at heart, still a powerful predator. She loved children and young men, but would become aggressive and violent around women.
Sensing Ted as the alpha, Otter would not allow anyone else to walk beside him. For his part, Ted couldn’t get enough of studying her behavior and learning about her thought process.
“(Wolves are) one of the most fascinating animals I can think of, in terms of their behavior and social structure. And they’re beautiful, impressive animals,” said Ted. “If you’ve ever had one of those things look you in the eye … those gold eyes just appear to look right through you.”
Though his fascination remained, his attempts to “domesticate” Otter routinely floundered. One day, he got a call that she had escaped from her pen. Frightened, Ted sped home to find her in a nearby pasture surrounded with dead sheep.
Otter was in the middle of it, prancing around like a cartoon.
“Here she comes trotting back, just covered in blood, a big old smile on her face and a lamb hanging out both sides of her mouth,” he said.
She had killed them all in just a few minutes. After 17 years with Otter, Ted’s fascination with wolves never dimmed. But he stopped believing they were an animal that could be tamed.
——————
Although it hadn’t been tried in Oregon, the idea of building a permanent, wolf-proof fence around the Birdseye ranch was hatched more than a year ago. Despite work by state and federal wildlife managers and environmental groups, the Rogue Pack continued to visit the property and prey on cattle.
Stephenson was at Birdseye’s ranch so often that Ted joked that he’d soon have to move in with the family.
“It can’t be fun living in your car,” Birdseye called, as Stephenson trudged out to his cold truck parked in the frozen pasture.
And it wasn’t good for the government to be paying one of its leading wolf experts to be little more than a human presence in an open field. Something had to change.
“They concluded they had so many man-hours and so much effort and time spent that they better go on and try something else,” said Birdseye.
Stephenson, too, sensed that Birdseye’s ranch would be one of the rare places where a permanent wolf-proof structure would be a good investment.
The fladry had faltered. The fox lights had been found out. The dancing men would dance no more. Going back to those strategies was no longer an option.
A fence could work. If done right, similar fences in other states boasted 98 percent success rates. But doing it right would not be cheap. For a fence to be effective against wolves, it would need to be electrified round-the-clock and be made of high-tensile wire that could carry a charge and hold up to the harsh Cascade Range winters. The fence only needed to be five feet high, but it had to be three miles long to encircle the perimeter of the property. It would cost more than $60,000 to build and Birdseye would then be on the hook for its upkeep.
It was a hard sell for both sides. It was money Birdseye didn’t have. And the government wouldn’t be able to build something permanent that would benefit and be owned by a sole private citizen, so their pocketbook was limited.
But Stephenson did advocate for the project at the Jackson County Wolf Committee, a local group created to mitigate livestock losses. Birdseye was a founding member of the committee, though he refrained from all votes in regard to his property. Still, the committee wavered. Aptly-named director Randy Wolf said he worried that preemptive money spent on the Mill-Mar Ranch would encourage other ranchers in the area who had lost animals to wolves — or even worried they would — to request equal treatment.
Stephenson pushed the committee to recognize the uniqueness of the Mill-Mar.
“There is a lot of concern being expressed ... that we’re going to set a precedent and that everybody’s going to want to have a fence built for them,” said Stephenson. “But that’s not going to be the case. This is a particular problem area in the middle of Rogue Pack territory.”
Stephenson argued that Ted has borne a disproportionate percentage of wolf attacks — and his unique case deserved unique financial support.
“There’s this feeling that, ‘Once the wolves arrive, everyone is going to have problems,’” said Stephenson. “But that’s just not the way it is. It’s very localized.”
Eventually, the committee set aside some money, but the fund was still about $6,000 short. That’s when an unlikely ally came to Birdseye’s rescue.
At the time, Joseph Vaile was executive director of the Klamath Siskiyou Wildlands Center. The Ashland-based environmental group heavily lobbied the state to protect wolves, by both making it more difficult to kill problem wolves and also increasing statewide protections for the species as a whole. But Vaile said he saw a rare opportunity to partner with someone on the opposite side of the issue — someone who thought killing wolves was in the best interest of the state.
“We wanted to make sure we did our best to have (wolf recovery) work out,” he said. “And we know that can’t just work with people who like wolves, but also people who have to live with them.”
Vaile knew Birdseye wasn’t an advocate for the animals — but he also didn’t see him as an extremist or an enemy. Stepping out of the fraught political environment where compromise has become a dirty word, Vaile figured a fence would benefit both Birdseye and the Rogue Pack. Wolves are safer physically and politically when they feed on wild animals rather than livestock.
After meeting Ted, Vaile felt comfortable partnering with him. Once they got past their personal preference for PETA or the Cattleman’s Association, they found plenty in common.
“We agree on most things,” said Vaile. “So why don’t we talk about those things and never mind the stuff that we don’t agree on and see if we can work together on the things that we do?”
——————
In September, the Klamath Siskiyou Wildlands Center finished a GoFundMe drive to raise the final $6,000. In November, a local crew installed the fence, as well as the solar panels that send 10,000 volts of electricity through its three miles of wires.
Ted watched the work from a distance, not ready to declare victory or peace.
“It’s still pretty much an experiment,” he said. “It’s right back to ‘question mark and keep your fingers crossed and hope.’ I think everybody is a whole lot more positive about this than I am. I’m just a skeptic I guess.”
By March, five months after the fence was built, that skepticism was lifting. There had been no attacks on Ted’s cattle nor any documented losses. Through the winter, Birdseye heard wolves howling nearby on multiple nights, and heard his dogs get in a few scrapes with unknown animals. But the fence fortress has held — as has Ted’s faith in the latest technology to keep cows and wolves separate and alive.
“So far, so good,” he said. “We’re all in kind of the same boat there — the biologists and me, the cattle owner. We’re both standing around with our fingers crossed, hoping this is going to be the solution to the problem.”
Yet even if it works for him, Ted knows that an electric fence is not something that will benefit many ranchers in the American West. For most, a long-eradicated nuisance has once again become a cost of doing business.
It’s also an emotional expense — one more thing to worry about in an industry with a list that was already plenty long. One Saturday morning in January, Ted woke up to hear his dogs hollering at something. Then they didn’t come back in for their morning feed.
He grabbed his wife and children and walked the edges of the new fence line, looking for carcasses but hoping not to find any. As he crashed through the brush, he stopped abruptly and looked up toward the wilderness.
“I thought I heard a sound way back up there,” he said, stopping to listen and then thinking better of it. “Probably just wolf paranoia.”