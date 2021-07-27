Like much of the country, Klamath County has an abundance of youngsters willing to lace up cleats, snap on helmets or bounce a ball in competition.
Unfortunately there’s a growing dearth of adults slipping on stripes, donning umpire blue or any of the other uniforms sports officials use to differentiate themselves on the field.
“All of our associations are in need,” said Cooper Roberts, a Klamath Falls official in football, basketball and baseball. “So it’s not just a football thing or a basketball thing. It’s any sport.”
Over the past year, the shortage of sports officials has meant that some games have potentially been canceled and other games slated for the fanfare of Friday night lights have instead had to settle for humbler start times, Roberts said.
“Some of these kids aren’t getting to play Friday night football, or Friday night basketball,” Roberts said. “They’re having to play on Saturday afternoons in front of the less fans just because we don’t have enough guys and gals to get out there and officiate a game on a Friday night.”
Across Oregon and the nation, local sports resurging from the pandemic lull have been met with declining numbers of sports officials.
In March, the Oregon School Activities Association reported a 33 percent decline in registrations for football officials from the previous year, a release stated. Additionally, volleyball registrants were down 45 percent and soccer as down 29 percent.
Klamath County officials have felt the heat too. The pandemic-altered spring football season was completed with just 18 varsity certified officials — simply not enough to sustain the multi-person crews needed to man the several high school games possible across the county on any given Friday, said Roberts, who sits on the recruitment and retention board for the Klamath Falls Football Officials Association.
“It was a tough run, basketball was the same way,” Roberts said. “Since I’ve been doing baseball, we’ve had a maximum of 12 guys doing baseball. Softball is even worse.”
Official games require certified referees and if there’s not enough officials on a particular day, then usually those games get rescheduled and in much more rare occasions, they get canceled, Roberts said.
“It leaves schools in a really crummy spot,” Roberts said. “If we can’t provide officials from our association, they can’t technically play unless they’re playing an inner-squad scrimmage. And even then jamborees and inner-squad scrimmages are supposed to have certified officials.”
Roberts said he believes the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the number of local referees. Several officials older than 60 have decided not to work this year out of concern for their health.
But even before the pandemic, numbers were “obviously already dwindling,” Roberts said. Retaining newer officials has been tough in part because officials become the subject of verbal abuse from coaches, players and attendees.
“It makes it really hard on us,” Roberts said. “You know, we put in all the work, networking and trying to get the word out, just for a group of bad parents to drive younger or more inexperienced officials away from the game.”
With the fall’s peak sports season on the horizon, Roberts and other officials are trying to turn up the notch on recruiting. They’ve got a booth at downtown’s Third Thursdays and they’re in search for anyone looking to essentially get paid to exercise and maybe stay involved in the sports they’re passionate about.
“If you really enjoy the game and you love the game, you can give back to the game that you played in high school and college and be a sports official to allow the next generation of players to come up and be able to play at the same level that you did,” Roberts said.
Roberts said those looking to get involved in any sport can reach out to him personally at crobertsref@gmail.com. Additionally, the Klamath Falls Football Association website has links to all of the other officials associations for multiple Basin sports at www.kffoa.com/blank.
“If people are interested in volleyball, we have a volleyball association, we have a soccer association, we have a wrestling association,” Roberts said. “And we can put you in contact with any one of those commissioners and planners to get them started.”