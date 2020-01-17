Do you enjoy cross country skiing? While the snow flies, make tracks to Moore Park, where Geoff LeGault and Tom Ford are making tracks.
A cross country ski track setting machine owned by the Klamath Falls Parks and Recreation Department is being used to set ski tracks on several trails at Moore Park, including the Loop and Upper roads, the Eulolana Trail that goes a mile-plus one-way to KAGO Hill and a beginner loop around the soccer field near the park entrance that offers easy access from several parking areas.
“Geoff set a beautiful set of tracks that were later skied by Tom,” said John Bellon, city parks manager, of volunteer efforts by LeGault and Ford Tuesday and again Thursday to set about five miles of groomed trails.
LeGault made his first go-round of park trails Tuesday morning, spending about two hours using the track setter, which is attached to a four-wheeler, to create groomed ski trails. Ford then spent the day skiing the tracks, covering many miles during an eight-hour ski tour, often repeating his circuits to help better set the tracks for other skiers. Ford also skied several other more difficult trails used by mountain bikers and hikers during dry conditions.
“It wasn’t too much of a burden,” Ford quipped of his time spent skiing.
“Between the two of them, we have a nice set of tracks,” said Bellon, who skied a portion of the groomed trails on Wednesday. “I haven’t been on groomed tracks in decades.”
While skiing along the Loop and Upper roads, which are closed to motor vehicles year-round, Bellon, Niel Barrett and I stopped to watch a bald eagle perched in a nearby tall tree. Earlier, while skiing with Mike Reeder, a young deer bolted from deep snow along the same area of the Loop Road then quickly disappeared into the woods. Skiing the loop with Reeder and later with Bellon and Barrett, stops at a signed overlook provided views of the lower park, Upper Klamath Lake and, further distant, the snow-capped Cascades and mountains that surround Crater Lake.
Bellon, who for years was a cross country ski instructor, said he’s delighted to see Nordic skiers — and walkers, snowshoers, snowboarders and sledders — take advantage of Moore Park’s winter recreational opportunities.
“We like to see people in our parks year-round,” Bellon said, noting the plowing and trail grooming open the park for even more recreation. “We are very pleased to provide access in the winter. We’re always excited to offer more recreation to the public.”
If the heavy snow continues, and weather forecasts call for more in coming days, Bellon said city crews will continue to plow half-sections of the Loop and Upper roads. If available, he hopes LeGault and other volunteers will continue to groom cross country ski trails. Bellon said the four-wheeler was made available by the Klamath Falls Police Department and credits Ed Beverly of the Klamath Basin Ski Club with making a “generous donation” to provide the track grooming equipment.
Last year, LeGault drove the track setting machine around different areas of Moore Park to, according to Bellon, “determine its strengths and weaknesses, to determine what does and doesn’t work.” In recent days, with abundant snow, that experience is being put to use. It hasn’t been all work for LeGault, who for many years was the City of Klamath Falls lead accountant. After guiding the grooming machine, he was out on skis taking advantage of the set trails.
LeGault, like Ford, Bellon and others who enjoy cross country skiing and all forms of winter recreation, are hoping for more at Moore Park.