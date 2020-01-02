The 2020 Winter Wings Festival is hosting an art contest open to all Klamath Basin students, with the theme of “Winter Waterfowl of the Klamath Basin,” according to a news release. Art will be displayed during the festival over President’s Day weekend, Feb. 13 through 15 at the Oregon Tech College Union.
Artwork is due by Friday, Jan. 17, and may be delivered to the Klamath Falls City Schools district office at 1336 Avalon St., or the Klamath County School District office at 2845 Greensprings Drive. Teachers are also encouraged to have their students participate.
Contest guidelines:
Students will need to select a bird species from the provided list. Festival organizers advise primary school teachers to provide a reference picture for their students so the class call all do same species.
Upper size limit is 12- by 16-inches. Artwork cannot be framed.
Acceptable art media can include pencil, ink, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, collage or mixed media.
The artistic style is up to the artist. Creativity is always encouraged!
A 2- by 3-inch label must be attached to the artwork, with the student’s name, school, grade level, and the name of the bird species represented.
Grade levels will be categorized as follows: kindergarten through second grade; third through fourth grade; fifth through sixth grade; seventh through eighth grade; ninth through 10th grade, and 11th through 12th grade. Prizes will be awarded for each grade level.
All participating schools (public, private, home) must deliver their art to the district offices by 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17.
Art and prizes will be delivered to the respective schools (or school districts for home school students) after the Festival.