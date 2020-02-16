Now in its 41st year, the Winter Wings Festival has been drawing bird enthusiasts of all kinds to Klamath Falls to see an array of avian species both in and out of the wild. The festival’s multiple photography field trips gave attendees the chance to capture souvenir shots of everything from waterfowl to raptors.
Award-winning Klamath Falls photographer Bill Gogo served as a program leader for the first time Thursday, guiding photographers through shoots near the Main Street bridge and Veterans Memorial Park, both conveniently located next to the Link River, where herons and ducks are plentiful.
Avian adoration
Gogo is a prolific wildlife photographer and one look at his online gallery makes it clear that birds are his specialty. It was a bald eagle that inspired his love of photographing birds, after it landed near him and stayed for over an hour. The eagle also led Gogo into the world of digital photography. His work looks like that of someone who’s been honing their skills in that medium for decades, when in fact he only went digital five years ago.
Gogo’s work has been featured in various exhibitions and published in magazines. His photos have also received numerous awards; one was a finalist in a National Geographic contest. Though his pictures are digital, most of Gogo’s craft is in the camerawork itself, as he typically only spends 15 minutes editing a photo.
The goal of Gogo’s field trip was to spot and photograph Barrow’s Goldeneyes — especially the males, whose heads sport striking dark-purple feathers. While many common goldeneyes were swimming in the Link, the Barrow’s Goldeneyes were a bit more elusive.
Fastest around
But at least the Goldeneye is relatively slow-moving and thus easier to photograph if it can be spotted. That was not a luxury available to the photographers who attempted to capture a peregrine falcon in flight as part of a raptor photoshoot with West Coast Falconry.
The peregrine falcon is the fastest animal in the world, with a diving speed of 242 miles per hour. Master Falconer Kate Marden, founder and owner of West Coast Falconry, flew the peregrine for a small group of photographers Friday afternoon.
Capturing lightning
Tim Boyer was on hand to give photographers tips and advice during the raptor shoot, but it was repeated more than once that knowing all the shooting techniques in the world can only help so much when attempting to photograph a zooming peregrine. The bird flew up and swooped down, zipping by Marden — often faster than a human eye can track — as she swung a lure around her head.
After Marden called the falcon in for a landing and rewarded it with a meaty meal, West Coast Falconry apprentice Diana Ledford joked, “The winner is whoever has the bird in one of their pictures.”
But participants in the raptor shoot also had plenty of opportunity to get static photos of West Coast Falconry’s many raptors, which were resting on perches laid out on a lawn. In addition to the peregrine, a snowy owl, eastern screech owl, lanner falcon, red-tailed hawk, lesser yellow-headed vulture and others were also on display.
The Winter Wings Festival is wrapping up today, but a staggering variety of birds are available for viewing near Klamath Falls year-round.