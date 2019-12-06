Bald Eagles are among the migratory birds highlighted during the 41st Winter Wings Festival, which will run over four days, Feb. 13-16, during the Presidents’ Day weekend, according to a news release. The primary venue for the event will be the College Union at the Oregon Institute of Technology.
Online registration for workshops and field trips begins Dec. 7.
Winter Wings brings together birders and photographers to learn and explore with professionals and experienced local guides. The Klamath Basin is renowned for its massive wintering population of bald eagles, but is prime habitat for many other raptors, as well as an abundance and diversity of waterfowl.
Festival keynoters
In 2020 the festival will feature three keynoters: nature cartoonist and writer Rosemary Mosco, wildlife photographer and cinematographer Gerrit Vyn, and author Nathan Pieplow. Join these charismatic speakers and many other skilled presenters for an array of field trips, workshops, presentations and receptions that highlight the wonders of the Klamath Basin in winter.
Birders can enjoy a diverse group of activities including field trips to the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex and other sites within and around Klamath Falls. Novice birders may benefit from one of our Birding Basics trips, a Raptors 101 workshop and field trip, or a new opportunity to hone owl identification skills through a workshop and owl prowl. Intense birders may enjoy one of the Big Day treks around the basin to build their life lists. Those looking for a unique experience can get up close in one of our new kestrel trapping and banding workshops. You can also round out your experience with presentations such as learning about the secret (and often scandalous!) lives of ducks, or the global plight of threatened and endangered birds.
Professional photographers
A host of professional photographers and specialists will be on hand over the weekend to share their skills and inspiration, including Gerrit Vyn, Max Waugh, Tim Boyer, and Bill Gogo. If raptor photography is your thing, don’t miss one of the unique photo activities with West Coast Falconry or the special workshops and excursions focusing on these intense predators. From storytelling through your photos, to capturing birds on the wing, to photographing from blinds, there is something for every photography skill level and interest.
Diana Samuels, festival co-coordinator, says, “Some popular field trips fill almost immediately. If you want a spot in these, try to sign-up as soon as online registration opens.”
Online registration will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. For the complete schedule, program descriptions, and fees, visit www.WinterWingsFest.org, and select the program tab. For more information, email the festival at info@WinterWingsFest.org or call 877-541-2473.