The Winter Wings Festival, which draws bird enthusiasts and photographers from around the world to witness the Klamath Basin's remarkable avian diversity, has been canceled for 2021.
Organizers with the Klamath Basin Audubon Society decided to forgo the 42nd annual festival, planned for February 11-14, due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. After reviewing travel guidelines and communicating with other bird festival coordinators, they found "too many uncertainties" surrounding their ability to keep festival attendees and Klamath residents safe during the pandemic, according to an update to the festival website.
"We think it is unlikely that the vaccines will be available in February 2021 and that we can hold a festival that would meet social distancing requirements and still achieve our fundraising goals," the update said.
This November, festival organizers will determine whether pandemic conditions have improved enough to plan activities for local residents on Presidents' Day weekend, and they will still hold the 2021 festival photography contest online. The next Winter Wings Festival will now take place in 2022.
"For them to cancel WW2021 means the dynamics and consequences associated with COVID-19 have been insurmountable to producing an event meeting their high standards," said Jim Chadderdon, executive director of Discover Klamath. "Watch for it: this group will be back in early 2022 with their strongest program yet.”
