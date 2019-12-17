A winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday, mainly for Northern and Eastern Klamath County, along with Western Lake County.
The National Weather Service warns of 3 to 6 inches of snow expected along Highway 97 from Spring Creek north to Crescent. They also expect wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour in exposed areas.
With snow starting Wednesday night, the Thursday morning commute is expected to be the worst part of the weather system, according to the weather service.
Plan for slippery roads and low visibility in the area. The weather service suggests allowing extra time for travelling and that drivers should carry chains.
Klamath Falls could get about an inch of snow, but the weather service doesn’t expect it to accumulate much in the city.
Another round of snow is expected Saturday and Sunday, but that time mixed with some rain, the service said. Any accumulation will likely happen Sunday night in the amount of about an inch across the county.