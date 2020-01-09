Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Willamette Pass

This image from the Oregon Department of Transportation's road camera at Willamette Pass shows road conditions at 9:09 a.m. Thursday. A winter storm watch is in effect for Klamath and Lake counties through Jan. 11. For updates on regional road conditions, visit tripcheck.com.

A winter storm watch is in effect through Saturday afternoon for northern and eastern Klamath County, and western Lake County, according to a notice issued by the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 2 to 9 inches possible in northern Klamath Basin and Northern Klamath County. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Areas along Highway 97 north of Chiloquin, including the cities of Chemult and Crescent are expected to be affected, making travel very difficult. 

For more information, visit www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD, and www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

