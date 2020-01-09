A winter storm watch is in effect through Saturday afternoon for northern and eastern Klamath County, and western Lake County, according to a notice issued by the National Weather Service.
Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 2 to 9 inches possible in northern Klamath Basin and Northern Klamath County. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Areas along Highway 97 north of Chiloquin, including the cities of Chemult and Crescent are expected to be affected, making travel very difficult.
For more information, visit www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD, and www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.