Sometimes it’s nice staying indoors. Winter means shorter days and longer nights, but it also means there’s more time to settle in with a good book, whether reads that inspire and inform warmer weather outings or just provide insights and perspectives about the places we live and visit.
Several recent publish books fit those categories. One gives hikers ways to better appreciate backcountry trails while a second is more complete and basic. Another book delves, literally, into the history of a underworld marvel. And, showing another side, a writer known for true gritty essays reveals another side of his persona.
Just as its title states, “Oregon’s Ancient Forests: A Hiking Guide,” by Chandra LeGue provides insight into many of the state’s ancient forests. LeGue, who promotes policies for Oregon Wild, took a six-month sabbatical to hike old-growth forests, then spent another six months to visit more of them.
“I didn’t hike every trail in Oregon. I tried to focus on ones used in the book,” explained LeGue, who hiked more than 400 miles while visiting about 120 locations, with 91 included in the 288-page book published by The Mountaineers. The book includes color photos, mostly by LeGue, plus maps, detailed information of reaching trailheads and trail distances along with often insightful sections, such as “Mosses and Lichens, Oh My!” and “Forest Soil — More than Dirt.”
A self-described “Nature Nerd,” LeGue said the book is mean to convey “how complex and interesting these forests are. It’s not just a lovely hike. It’s digging a little deeper and looking more closely.”
While “Ancient Forests” spans Oregon, hikes near the Klamath Basin include Blue Jay Spring, Gearhart Mountain Wilderness, Augur Creek, Cottonwood Meadows Lake, Brown Mountain, Cherry Creek, Union Creek, Rosary Lakes, the Pacific Crest Trail from the Green Springs Summit to Hobart Bluff, Hyatt Lake, South Fork of the Rogue River, and Grizzly Peak. She notes most hikers see Brown Mountain along the lava-dominated PCT but focuses on areas she says are “incredibly diverse.”
As an advocate for Oregon Wild, which benefits from the sales, LeGue insists, “There’s still so much work to do to keep these old forests standing.”
”Oregon’s Ancient Forests: A Hiking Guide,” by Chandra LeGue, $26.95, Mountaineers Books.
Bill Sullivan, known for his 100 Hikes/Travel Guides for five areas of Oregon, earlier this year published the fifth edition for “Central Oregon Cascades.” As always, there are some additions, in many cases because of forest fires. Many are within easy access from the Klamath Basin, including a section featured day and overnight hikes near Willamette Pass, including Odell and Crescent lakes and the Diamond Peak Wilderness Area. As always, the maps, directions and general information are accurate and detailed. Along with the main 100, Sullivan has a less detailed list of 101 more Central Oregon Cascades hikes.
”100 Hikes/Travel Guide Central Oregon Cascades,” William Sullivan, $18.95.
It’s not written for a broad audience, but “Pausing at the River Styx: An Administrative History of Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve” is an informative, often fascinating account of the complicated history of “The Marble Halls of Oregon.”
Crater Lake National Park’s historian Stephen Marx has compiled a detailed story of Oregon Caves’ management history. Marx, who as a young man worked at the Caves, recounts the years of conflicts between the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and monument concessionaires on such issues as the focus of cave tours, interpretation of the caves and disputes on who would control Oregon Caves’ marketing and direction. Marx tells how, after years of sometimes sharply antagonist disputes, the monument was expanded to its current size.
The River Styx is the underground portion of Cave Creek, the only underground watercourse in the National Wild and Scenic River System. The book’s title, Marx explains, was chosen because the river “arises in Classical thought as the boundary between a conscious state symbolized by a living Earth and an Underground populated by the dead... Few places in such a short distance can illustrate the intersection of the geological, biological and mythological so well.”
”Pausing at the River Styx,” by Stephen Marx is available by contacting him at Steve.Mark@nps.gov.
Poetic journey
Rick Steber, a Bonanza High graduate, is best known for his books about the American West, including “Three Little Birds,” “Buy the Chief a Cadillac” and “Buckaroo Heart.” His new series, “Western Prose & Poems,” use poems to “help remind us what it means to live out West in the broad panorama of our landscape” and “touch those brittle human emotions and feelings we all have as we reach out for those things we cannot quite seem to reach.”
His first efforts are “Writing the West” and “Down a Long Dirt Road.” In “The Ride,” a selection from “Road,” Steber tells: “He settles into the ride, Reins held lightly in his hands, Leaning forward like an intense pianist, Bending to play distinct notes on ivory keys. He settles into the smooth rhythm of the ride, To the chorus of thundering hoofbeats, Echoing back and forth across miles, Of nothing but sweet solitude.”
In “Sage Advice,” he writes: “You can tell the type of town it happens to be, By counting the number of churches, And then the number of bars, Compare the two numbers. If churches win it’s a godly town, Do not tarry pass through it quickly. But if the bars win then it’s a sinnin’ town, And you will likely have a devil of a good time.”
”Writing the West” and “Down a Long Dirt Road,” Western Prose & Poems by Rick Steber, $15 each, www.bonanzapublishing.com.