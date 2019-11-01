CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK – Crater Lake National Park’s North Entrance Road and Rim Drive closed for the season on Friday, Nov. 1, according to a news release.
All visitors must use Highway 62 to access the park from the south or west during these closures. The North Entrance Road and Rim Drive, with elevations from 5,850 to 7,960 feet above sea level, receive an average of more than 40 feet of snow each year and are not plowed from fall to late spring because of deep drifts, avalanche risk, and other dangerous conditions. The North Entrance Road and Rim Drive will reopen in the late spring or early summer of 2020. Exact dates for road openings depend on snow depths each year.
On Friday, the park began charging its winter entrance fee. The fee is $15 per car or motorcycle and $10 per person. It is good for seven days, and will be collected at the Annie Creek Entrance Station or the backcountry office at park headquarters. It is also possible to purchase an annual pass for Crater Lake National Park for $50 (pass cost will increase to $55 beginning Jan. 1), which is honored at both Crater Lake and Lava Beds National Monument. Passes for Lava Beds are also accepted at Crater Lake. An America the Beautiful Pass, good for entrance to all national parks for one year from time of purchase, is available for purchase for $80. It is possible to purchase a mobile pass online prior to your visit at https://www.recreation.gov.
Crater Lake National Park is open 365 days a year. Highway 62 and Munson Valley Road, which leads to Rim Village and lake viewing access, are plowed throughout the winter. During heavy snowstorms, however, the road from park headquarters to Rim Village may be closed to allow plow operators to focus their efforts on the remaining roads. When visiting the park, visitors should be prepared for winter road conditions by carrying chains and knowing how to use them. Visitors can check visibility and road conditions on the park’s webcams at https://bit.ly/2PAjJYB. Visitors should fuel their vehicles before arriving at the park, as gasoline is not available from mid-October until late May.
Rim Café and Gifts, located in Rim Village, will transition to winter hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, beginning Monday, Nov. 4. It is open every day except for Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, and Christmas, Dec. 25. Snowshoes are available to rent during the winter months.
The Steel Visitor Center at park headquarters will also switch to its winter hours of operation, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, beginning Monday, Nov. 4. The visitor center is open year-round except for Dec. 25.
Winter recreational opportunities at Crater Lake National Park include cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and more. Ranger led snowshoe walks will begin in December, provided there is enough snow. Reservations can be made by calling the Steel Information Center at 541-594-3100. The walks are free of charge and snowshoes are provided, but space is limited.
For more information visit www.nps.gov/crla.