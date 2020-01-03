“Hey!” the voice on the other end of the phone asked, “Want to go skiing?”
“Where?”
“Crater Lake.”
As we talked the long-delayed chores I was reluctantly tackling were forgotten for yet another time. As we discussed logistics, my day pack was on the kitchen counter being stuffed with a fresh supply of snack bars, a newly filled water bottle, extra warm gloves, sunglasses, a just-in-case headlamp and other necessities.
Cross country skis and poles were quickly stashed into the trunk of my car and, because you never know, so was a pair of snowshoes. Back inside, my Levi’s were swapped for ski pants and my cotton shirt was replaced by a woolen undershirt and a long-sleeved shirt that’s reserved for skiing.
Within minutes the caller and I were off to Crater Lake National Park. Anxious to get there, I grumbled at slow-moving cars along Highway 97 and groused when — What! — we had to wait in line at the park’s entrance station. And got even more anxious when we’d have to make a pit stop at the park’s Munson Valley visitor center because the power was out at Rim Village. And when we finally arrived at Rim Village — mumble-grumble — the parking lot was jammed.
Only when we found an open spot, stepped into our skis and headed out toward Discovery Point and beyond did I relax. Finally, we were cross country skiing at Crater Lake.
Blue on blue
It was a day that didn’t disappoint. The sun-filled blue sky was a cloudless and the lake was even bluer. And, as always, the lake dazzled, as though it was my first-ever sighting. We warmed up as we followed West Rim Drive, passing troops of snowshoers and walkers. My wool hat and gloves were quickly stowed in my daypack.
Amazingly, two separate paths followed Rim Drive – one for artfully stomped out for snowshoers and walkers, a second beautifully carved by and for skiers. For many years the park posted signs asking snowshoers to not step in ski tracks. For reasons never fully explained, those signs have been absent in recent years. Unknown to most snowshoers – and their numbers increasingly outpace skiers along Rim Drive – walking in ski tracks creates a yukky, uneven mash that makes skiing miserable. It’s no secret that cross country skiers have increasingly found other areas to ski, sometimes in the park, other times elsewhere.
But this day the snow was ideal. Not mushy soft and, better, not slip-and-slide icy but, instead, perfect for kicking and gliding. Everyone was happy. Skiers, snowshoers and walkers heading back to Rim Village waved and exchanged greetings.
Along the way we chatted with inbound skiers who gleefully reported the separate ski and snowshoe tracks were set to Discovery Point, the Watchman and beyond. We passed individuals and groups of walkers and snowshoers, many stopping to take selfies, many speaking languages other than English. Two different couples leaving for overnight campouts were hauling supply-laden sleds.
Peaks upon peaks
At lake overlooks we gazed and gawked at Wizard Island and beyond, at Mount Scott and other peaks that are surround Crater Lake’s caldera. Looking west were neighboring snow-laden National Forest lands. Further off were Union Peak, Mount McLoughlin and, to the south, Mount Shasta.
It’s been a slow snow year at Crater Lake and throughout the Cascades, but there’s ample snow for skiing — and for take-a-break gawking at the patterns it creates on the look-forever landscape. Skiing the West Rim is mostly beginner terrain, with enough uphills to work up a sweat and amble delightful double-pole downhills.
The number of walkers and snowshoers lessened past Discovery Point, a two-mile roundtrip from Rim Village. As promised, with only rare exceptions the tracks for skiers and snowshoers remained separate. After a combination peel-off clothes/photo stop, a single woman skier from Portland pulled alongside for a chat. We exchanged greetings with others, some returning, others pausing for snacks or to soak in sun while savoring the views at overlooks.
Because we had a relatively late start, we about-faced short of The Watchman. By mid-afternoon during this daylight deprived season the numbers of skiers, snowshoers and walkers had diminished. On our return we asked one of the sled-hauling couples their destination. The man’s answer was incomprehensible. But when my friend, who was raised in Germany, asked, she and they quickly found commonality, happily chattering in German.
By the time we returned to Rim Village the parking lot was emptying. Most visitors were making short peek-a-boo stops while traveling over the holidays, detouring long enough to bundle-up for gee-whiz views of Crater Lake cloaked in its winter beauty.
Visiting Crater Lake is a delight any time of year. But coming during the holidays, it was a welcoming and appreciated after-Christmas gift and a reminder to be present for a new year at a place that never grows old.