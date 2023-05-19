Young Oregon Writers is a writing contest encompassing all children from second through eighth grades within the Klamath Falls county and city schools.
All children are invited to participate, including home-schooled, privately schooled, and publicly schooled children.
This is the first year Young Oregon Writers has had a contest. The goal is to encourage literacy and writing for the future leaders of the Klamath Basin.
There were 40 entries this year, one winner from each of the three categories: grades 2-3, grades 4-5 and grades 6-8.
The following are the winning entries:
INTELLECTUAL TRAVEL
“Flashes of lightning ripped the heavens, and a torrent of rain blinded our horses.” (from “Mrs. Mike” by Benedict and Nancy Freedman)
When situated by the fire with a mug of hot chocolate in one hand, and a book in the other, is it possible that a book takes readers far away? Perhaps “Peter Pan” will take readers through a journey from London to a mystical island full of pirates and mermaids. Maybe “Alice in Wonderland” will cruise readers through a dreamland of talking rabbits, and singing flowers. But “Mrs. Mike” differs drastically. It may not sprinkle dreams with pixie dust or drop you down a rabbit hole, but authors Benedict and Nancy Freedman instead pull readers through a heroic story full of romance and adventure. When flipping through pages and devouring descriptions of icy rivers and night skies, readers will not be wrapped in their blanket, but instead riding horses in the rain, and watching wildlife in the frigid air of Canada.
A story filled with adventure is alluring, and “Mrs. Mike” takes advantage of this element. Reading about excitement will fill readers with it. When being told stories of wild Canadian natives, bear chases, and tragedies, the raw exhilaration the novel carries will grab readers from wherever they are.
Sometimes there’s a misconception that if readers can’t have their adventure, that they should just read about it. But that’s actually incorrect. Reading is an adventure. It could be argued that scanning pages is not an adventure, but consider: discovering new meanings to words you never thought about, and opening your mind to ideas you never dreamed about, is an adventure.
Rediscovering life through a book is a journey that can’t be overlooked. Perhaps readers do not survive wildfires or illnesses that kill their children, but to find entirely new ways of thinking can be just as life-changing.
A lot of passages in novels can be tiresome. Especially if they’re long monologues that beg readers to skim over and return to the “good part.” However, a book can achieve the attention of the readers if it possesses the “show not tell” concept. While some books struggle with this, “Mrs. Mike” does not. It holds our attention because it doesn’t declare character or feeling. There is no sentence in the book that says, “the girl was sad.” Instead the authors place the sentence in a way that readers have to gather clues themselves in order to come to the intended conclusion.
“The postcards blurred, and so did the station of Regina as I ran along it to the train, which was smoking and almost ready to go.”
This writing engrosses readers, because we can digest the author’s perceptions, but it’s subtle enough so that the reader will have to unearth these ideas and maybe create their own. Ideas of the self will take the reader places that they’ve never been before.
Perhaps a place that readers have never been before is in love. “Mrs. Mike” has an enchanting romantic element that captures attention and takes readers off in their imagination. Love is a powerful feeling and is associated with everyday life. Because a dash of love is mixed in, the book will draw readers closer. “Mrs. Mike” holds romantic scenes, which add flavor to the tale of adventure.
“He looked at me and smiled, not that teasing grin, but a sweet, gentle, kind smile.”
Reading a book about unachievable travels won’t always hold the perfect attention of readers, but if relatable problems are held within the tale, people will be inclined to read on because they can apply it to their own lives.
Reading a book by the fire may seem a strong contrast to surviving blizzards and hazardous mosquitoes, but despite the fact that reading may not seem as if it is an adventure, this is not true. Reading an author’s words and coming out with your own is truly a journey of analysis. Mrs. Mike opens the reader’s mind to new concepts and views that will certainly take her through her own journey and to places beyond.
Seattle Trejo
(grades 6-8)
‘SORRY NOT SORRY’
One book that has transported me the most is “Sorry Not Sorry.”
This book has transported me the most because it’s just really inspiring to me. “Sorry not Sorry” is about two girls who are best friends. Or they were best friends until one day one of them named Janelle started to ignore Anita, but it was for a great reason: Janelle liked this boy named Mateo Alvarez for five years. But that backstabber Anita goes and steals Janelle’s man and here’s the thing — Anita knows Janelle likes him.
Another reason this book transported me the most is because it teaches you that you can’t give all your trust into your best friends, because then they might just go stab you in the back for no reason. I know how this feels: a lot of people probably know how I feel.
A third reason why this book has transported me the most is because this has happened to me. No one stole someone I like, but my best friend just went and stabbed me in the back one day. I don’t really know why, but I know it was because of basketball. I know it sounds dramatic, but that’s just because she is dramatic. In conclusion, that is why “Sorry Not Sorry” has transported me the most.
Addy Claymore
(grades 4-5)
‘WHERE THE RED FERN GROWS’
Have you ever read a book and felt like you were there? In Wilson Rawls’ “Where the Red Fern Grows,” he used challenges, description, and death. I felt like I was there.
The reason why I felt like I was there in the story is because the descriptive words. When the dogs died, Billy cared and it is sad. For example, when Old Dan died, Billy said “You’re worth it old friend and a million miles more.” When Little Ann died, Billy buried Little Ann right next to Old Dan. How Rawls describes these sad things makes me feel like I am there.
Additionally, the author made Billy work hard and Billy would run with no shoes. He would milk the cows, chop wood, go fishing, pick berries. Billy did many chores and got 10 cents for each one. He earned $50 so he could buy his dogs. When he went to buy his dogs, he got into a fight with a freckle-faced kid. Reading this part of the book made me feel like I was watching it happen.
When the author made the two dogs die, it made me feel like I was there. I have experienced a pet dying. My dog, Sage, died when I was 2. We were going to have to put her down, but she died before the put down. When I read about how sad Billy was, I could understand it. I have felt that, too.
In Rawls’ “Where the Red Fern Grows,” he used many tools. He describes different parts of the book like getting the dogs and the death of the dogs, which made me feel like I was there.
Audrey Spivey
(grades 2-3)