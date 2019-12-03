Creative Klamath Falls bakers have been busily building the gingerbread houses of their dreams to submit to the Klamath Falls Snowflake Festival gingerbread house competition run by the Klamath Basin Home Builders Association.
The competition was tough, as each unique creation was deliciously crafted with a unique vision and creative techniques. Who better for the job of judging the event than the experts at the Klamath Basin Home Builders Association.
The winners were announced Tuesday morning, and a “tour” of the gingerbread homes will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, Dec. 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 through 8.
The winners received a small cash prize, a gift certificate for bowling at the Epicenter, a gingerbread ornament and a blue ribbon.
The winner of the Family category was “Christmas around the world” by Sheri Kinnon, Mikayla Stevens and Debbie Fennell.
The winner of the Intermediate Category, which includes grades 4-6, is “Minecraft” by Paige Vradenburg, 9.
“I love Minecraft and I thought it would amazing to do blocks,” she said.
Vradenburg said her house took her about 10 hours to make.
The winner of the Elementary category, which includes grades 1-3, is “Peppermint Cottage” by Taylor Cox, 7.
“My friend Miley helped, she helped me get really good ideas,” Cox said. It took Cox and her friend Miley Cook several hours to complete their house.
The winner of the Junior category, which includes grades 7-9, is “Santa’s Cabin,” by Lauren Cox, 12.
“I thought it would be really cute to do a little cabin,” Cox said. “I had a really good time,” she said.
Cox built her house with help from her best friend, Maddy Cook.
The winner of the Adult category is “Greenhouse” by Sara Clark.