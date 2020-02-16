Local real estate brokers, staff, and owners with Windermere Real Estate – Klamath Falls supported two local charitable organizations in the Klamath Falls area during 2019, according to a news release.
Through the Windermere Foundation, $1,700 was given to local charities supporting low-income children and families. Year-round throughout the area, donations from the Windermere Foundation benefitted the Klamath Basin Audubon Society, specifically earmarked for a wildlife class for children and families, and the Sky Lakes Medical Center Foundation.
“For more than 30 years, our brokers in each local area have come together to continue Windermere’s ongoing mission of service to the communities in which we live and work,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and SW Washington. “Their commitment to helping struggling children and families is another example of how Windermere is dedicated to lending a helping hand to those in need.”
Windermere Real Estate – Klamath Falls is a part of the larger Windermere Foundation, serving the western United States since 1989. Along with launching their own fundraising activities and providing personal donations, brokers donate a portion of every commission to the Windermere Foundation for every home bought or sold through Windermere. To date, Windermere has raised more than $40 million in donations, supporting programs and organizations that provide shelter, clothing, children’s programs, emergency assistance and other services to those in need.
