In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the May 2 in-person race and BBQ are cancelled, according to a news release.
The Wildland Firefighter Remembrance Run is committed to flattening the curve and protecting our participants, spectators, and organizers.
A virtual race will be held in place of the traditional race. A virtual race can be a run or walk from any location a participant chooses. Participants can sign up for 5k and 10k walk/run at www.active.com/tulelake-ca/running/virtual-wildland-firefighter-remembrance-run-2020.
Registration is $25 for individuals and $20 for groups. Registration is due by May 2, and the walk/run can be completed between May 2 and May 16. Once participants have completed the race, they are asked to record their time to the Wildland Firefighter Remembrance Run Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wfremembrancerun/.
All proceeds are tax deductible and go directly to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, a nonprofit organization. These proceeds will help families of firefighters killed in the line of duty and assist injured firefighters and their families. They honor and acknowledge past, present, and future members of the wildland firefighting community, and partner with private and interagency organizations to bring recognition to wildland firefighters.
For more information regarding sponsorship opportunities please contact Erin Brogan at 541-591-4807.