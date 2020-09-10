The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued a statewide air quality advisory through noon Monday.
The air quality in the Klamath Basin is anticipated to deteriorate over the weekend.
Widespread fires in Oregon, California and Washington will continue to affect air quality throughout the Pacific Northwest.
At 9:30 Thursday morning the DEQ monitoring website was down, but airnow.gov reported Klamath Falls had an air quality index of 111, or unhealthy for sensitive groups. The index routinely fluctuates throughout the day.
“Staying indoors is the best way to prevent smoke exposure,” said Klamath County Public Health Director Jennifer Little. “Creating a clean air space in one room, with a filtering device is ideal.”
Little also said that residents should ensure they have five-day supply of medication to prevent a need to go out to the pharmacy. Those with respiratory and cardiac disease are especially vulnerable during periods of heavy smoke intrusion.
Smoke from wildfires is a mixture of gases and fine particles from burning trees and other plant materials. Smoke can hurt your eyes, irritate your respiratory system, and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.
Currently, masks and respirators known to protect against wildfire smoke particles, the N95, are in short supply and are being reserved as personal protective equipment for health professionals. The best way to reduce smoke exposure is to stay indoors.